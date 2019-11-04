Elsewhere, Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson returned after a six-game layoff due to an abdomen injury only to reinjure himself on the first drive of the Eagle’s win over Chicago. Another wideout, Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings, saw his game cut short due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Add in six teams on the bye in Week 10 — the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Eagles and Washington Redskins — and it is easy to see why this week’s waiver wire might be more active than normal.

Some suggestions:

Indianapolis Colts defense/special teams (Available in 50 percent of fantasy leagues)

The Colts’ defense is subpar in many ways, but this week’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins is too good to pass up. The Dolphins are scoring just 1.2 points per drive (the third lowest this season) while being forced to go three-and-out on a third of their drives.

Miami is also scoring 12 points per game fewer than you would expect based on the down, distance and field position of each play run, per data from TruMedia, making them the second-worst performing offense of 2019. Only the New York Jets are worse.

Zach Pascal, WR, Indianapolis Colts (Available in 75 percent of fantasy leagues)

Pascal caught five of six targets for 76 yards and a touchdown on Sunday and figures to get a lion’s share of the targets with the team’s star wideout, T.Y. Hilton, out with a calf injury. This week’s production wasn’t a fluke, either. Pascal has caught 19 of 24 targets this year for 321 yards and four touchdowns, producing a 141 passer rating with his quarterbacks this season. His yards per route run (1.9) is also very close to Hilton’s production (2.0) before his injury.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans (Available in 77 percent of fantasy leagues)

Tannehill produced a season-high 331 yards and two touchdowns — one passing and one rushing — against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, his best fantasy performance to date in 2019. Since becoming the starter three weeks ago, Tannehill has earned 61 fantasy points, sixth most among all quarterbacks over that three-week stretch.

Next up for Tannehill and the Titans are the Kansas City Chiefs, a squad surrendering 19.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, the ninth most in 2019.

Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings (Available in 78 percent of fantasy leagues)

Rudolph has become fantasy relevant again since Thielen suffered his hamstring injury. The soon-to-be 30 year-old tight end caught three of five targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, giving him a score in two of the past three games.

The Vikings next opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, has allowed a 75 percent catch rate to opposing tight ends this season (fourth-highest, league average is 69 percent) and a 117.1 passer rating against as well (sixth-highest, 101.3 is the league average).

