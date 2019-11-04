Fail: The Redskins’ offense

The Nationals have scored as many touchdowns as the Redskins over the last three weeks: zero. For the first time in franchise history, Washington has failed to find the end zone in three consecutive games. The Redskins had six two-game streaks without a touchdown before this season, most recently in 2001. The Redskins’ last touchdown, a 33-yard catch by Terry McLaurin, came with 9:42 remaining in the third quarter of their Week 6 win over the Dolphins. The team’s 13-quarter touchdown drought is the longest in the NFL this season.

AD

AD

Hail: Former Redskins

It was a banner day at New Era Field for Bills players who once wore burgundy and gold. Defensive end Trent Murphy had a key sack of Dwayne Haskins in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Andre Roberts had a 66-yard kickoff return that set up a second-quarter touchdown. Right tackle Ty Nsekhe kept quarterback Josh Allen upright and helped pave the way for a career game by rookie running back Devin Singletary. Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander had a relatively quiet day, but he still earned a win against the team that allowed him to leave via free agency after a Pro Bowl season in 2012.

Fail: Skintangibles

“I’m feeling confident about this football game,” Redskins radio voice Larry Michael said on “Redskins Nation” before making his weekly prediction. “The Redskins offense this week is going to perform better than they have all year.” Michael gave the defensive edge to the Bills and put a check in the Redskins’ column for special teams. Then he pulled a stunner, crossing out the “Skintangibles” category that somehow always goes Washington’s way.

AD

AD

“What do you say we forget about the Skintangibles?” he suggested. “The Redskins can win this game by seven points in Buffalo and get their second win of the year.” How’s this for Skintangibles? The Redskins were flagged for an illegal formation penalty on their first play from scrimmage, interim coach Bill Callahan failed to challenge that Roberts stepped out of bounds on his long kickoff return and Washington went 2 for 11 on third downs.

Hail: Adrian Peterson

Peterson was photographed chatting with Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran after the game, so look for him to pitch his age-defying smoothies — or his fantastic T-shirts — on a future episode of the ABC show. The 34-year-old running back had 123 scrimmage yards in the first half, his fifth-highest total through two quarters in his 13-year career. Peterson rushed for 101 yards before halftime, including 63 on three consecutive plays to start the second quarter. He was limited to seven rushing yards in the second half, but the third quarter featured his most impressive carry of the game, when he shook off Bills cornerback Levi Wallace in the backfield and turned what should’ve been a five-yard loss into an eight-yard gain.

AD

AD

Fail: Chris Myers

The Fox play-by-play man’s 300th NFL broadcast got off to a rough start. When Dwayne Haskins completed a seven-yard pass to Paul Richardson on Washington’s first drive, Myers incorrectly said that it was the first completion of Haskins’s career. Haskins, of course, appeared in two games off the bench earlier in the season, including last week against the Vikings, and had 12 completions coming into his first career start. Myers repeated the error after Haskins completed a pass to Steven Sims on the Redskins’ second drive. Early in the second quarter, Myers finally acknowledged his mistake.

Hail: Dwayne Haskins

For, uh, not throwing an interception in a game for the first time in his NFL career. He also didn’t throw a touchdown pass, but the “Hail” portion of these posts are hard to fill out with a 1-8 team, okay?

AD

AD

Fail: Buffalo’s short-yardage offense

The Redskins’ defense, which limited the Bills to 268 yards of total offense, deserves some credit here, but Buffalo’s execution in short-yardage situations was atrocious. It turns out that handing the ball off to 36-year-old Frank Gore and having him run straight up the middle is not an effective strategy for gaining one yard.

Read more on the Redskins:

AD