Now this is just rude pic.twitter.com/uMvdhlBSQp — Dan McQuade (@dhm) November 3, 2019

A spokeswoman for Big Bus Tours — tagline: “We like Big Bus and we cannot lie” — said the company, which operates in 22 cities throughout the world, supplied 20 buses for Saturday’s parade. Fifteen were from Big Bus’s Washington, D.C. fleet and the other five were from its Philadelphia fleet. Nationals Manager Dave Martinez rode on top of one of those buses from Philadelphia, which included a Liberty Bell inside the Big Bus logo on the front.

AD

AD

A sports editor for the Delaware County Daily Times snapped a photo of one of the decal-adorned buses making the trip down I-95 South from Philadelphia on Friday morning.

The Nats got their parade buses from Philly apparently (on I-95 South). Either that or this is an epic troll job on Bryce Harper pic.twitter.com/58jshRLWeh — Matthew De George (@sportsdoctormd) November 1, 2019

Nationals fans, including D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, couldn’t help but laugh at the richness of Washington’s World Series parade buses driving through the streets of the city former National Bryce Harper now calls home.

“Looks like this Philly @BigBusToursUSA bus is paying the bryce for participating in our @Nationals #FIGHTFINISHED parade,” Bowser tweeted on Sunday of the incredible, unintentional troll job.

Looks like this Philly @BigBusToursUSA bus is paying the bryce for participating in our @Nationals #FIGHTFINISHED parade



🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 https://t.co/B3ae6hTp6X — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) November 3, 2019

Here’s a shot of the driver of the bus pic.twitter.com/1OkVOowwVv — Chad Taylor (@babaganoosh84) November 3, 2019

Waiting to pick up Bryce — Craig Sandin (@IADbudd) November 3, 2019

The Big Bus spokeswoman said the World Series decorations will remain on five of the buses in the D.C. fleet for another month. The company was in the process of removing the decals from its Philadelphia fleet on Monday.

AD

AD

Nationals parade buses, spotted on New York Avenue. They're comin' pic.twitter.com/z7BeFCqWmf — Post Sports (@PostSports) November 2, 2019

“How I longed to see these things; how I longed to see the Liberty Bell and party on the streets where Bobby Clarke, Nick ‘BD’ Foles, and Chase Utley had partied!” Harper wrote on Instagram in late March. Alas, Harper wasn’t in Philadelphia to see the Nationals’ parade buses on Sunday, because he was vacationing in Italy with his wife and infant son, Krew. No word on whether his family took a Big Bus tour in Rome.

Shortly after the Nationals clinched their first World Series title last week, Harper posted a photo on his Instagram story of himself and his wife on a plane with the words “Free rent ‘Krew’." It may have been a reference to the suggestion that Harper is living “rent-free” in the heads of Nationals fans, who some think are still obsessed with the slugger, even after winning the championship he failed to deliver before signing with a division rival. Actually, the rent isn’t free; the payment date is just heavily deferred.

Read more on the Nationals:

AD

AD

AD