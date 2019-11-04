After teammates and opponents alike consoled him, Balotelli decided to stay.

Mario Balotelli responded to the racist chants by kicking the ball into the stands.



His teammates and match officials convinced the striker to remain on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/vvzuY7oBHZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 3, 2019

Apparently not having realized the full extent of the situation, referee Maurizio Mariani initially pulled out a yellow card. He later waved it off after players described what had happened. Mariani then paused the match and instructed the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi public address announcer to warn the crowd the match would be abandoned if the behavior continued.

AD

AD

It was the second Serie A match suspended this weekend for offensive chants. Saturday’s Roma and Napoli match was stopped after Roma fans directed anti-territorial chants toward Napoli.

Balotelli managed a measure of revenge with an upper-corner goal in the 85th minute.

After being subjected to racially abusive chants earlier in the game, Mario Balotelli scored this stunner. pic.twitter.com/YoXSaNEzwd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 3, 2019

Balotelli posted a video to his nine million Instagram followers thanking the other players on the field for their solidarity and admonishing those who “deny the evidence” along with the hashtag “#notoracism.”

A video posted online shows fans waiting for Balotelli to gain possession of the ball so they could chant monkey noises. When they did, the star striker angrily launched the ball into the crowd, where fans cheered, evidently because they had gotten under his skin.

AD

🇮🇹 This is one of the most disturbing videos I've ever watched. Verona fans waiting for Mario Balotelli to touch the ball so they can racially abuse him with monkey noises.



I still can't believe we're witnessing stuff like this in 2019. Absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/LnfVBCvPgx — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 4, 2019

Balotelli later posted the crowd video in an Instagram story with the message, “To the ‘people’ in this end who made the monkey noises: Shame on you. Shame on you. Shame on you in front of your children, wives, parents, relatives, friends and acquaintances..shame.”

AD

Balotelli’s coach, Eugenio Corini, who was fired by Brescia after the match, said he was too far away to hear any offensive chants but said, “If the referee decided to suspend the match and ask for that announcement to be made, something must have happened.”

Verona, though, strongly denied that anything happened.

“We heard nothing at the stadium. Racism among Verona fans does not exist,” Verona owner Maurizio Setti told Sky Sports Italia.

AD

Setti added that he talked to Balotelli following the game and that he apologized “if someone might have said something.”

Verona Coach Ivan Juric also denied hearing or seeing any racism from his home crowd.

“I’m not afraid to say it, there was nothing today, no racist boos,” Juric told Sky Sports. “There were a lot of whistles and a lot of stick towards a great player, but today there was absolutely nothing racist.

AD

“I am disgusted by racist chants and I am the first to condemn them, but I’ve only heard stick today. Let’s not talk about racism because it’s a lie, let’s not create a case when there is none.”

Juric recalled his own past experiences of name-calling.

AD

“I’ve been called ‘sh---y gypsy’ many times and Italy is moving towards this general idea of blaming foreigners for everything, but this was not the case today.

“I didn’t hear [them], let’s not talk bulls---," Juric said. “I heard nothing, just whistles and nothing else. When there are [racist chants], I’ll say it, because they make me sick.

For Balotelli, Sunday’s incident was a disappointing reminder of his prior stint with an Italian club, when he played for A.C. Milan three years ago.

“I hope with all my heart that there won’t be any repeat of the things that happened when I was last here,” Balotelli said after returning to play in Italy this summer. “I hope that Italy has taken some steps forward.”

AD

AD

Comments from Luca Castellini, the head of Verona’s ultras fan club, seemed to confirm that the fan base still has a long way to go. Castellini said that Balotelli, born in Sicily to Ghanaian immigrants, isn’t a true Italian.

“Balotelli is Italian because he has Italian citizenship but he will never be able to be totally Italian,” Castellini said, as transcribed by ANSA.

The fan club leader further defended his team’s fan base, stating that they are not racist because “we have a Negro in our team and he scored yesterday and all of Verona applauded.”

More soccer:

AD