Navy (7-1, 5-1 American) enters the poll after rolling over Connecticut, 56-10, on Friday to notch its fifth straight win and the biggest margin of victory since a 49-point win over Rice in 2009. The Mids are off to a 7-1 start for just the sixth time since 1960.

Their lone loss came against No. 19 Memphis (8-1, 4-1).

Since joining the AAC five seasons ago, Navy has cracked the AP poll at least once every season except for last year. Before joining the conference, the Mids hadn’t been ranked since the final poll of the 2004 season, when they debuted at No. 24 after posting a 10-2 record.

Navy joins three other AAC teams in the top 25 this week: Cincinnati (No. 17), Memphis (19) and SMU (23).

As for the about-face between this year and last, a whole host of reasons have contributed to Navy’s success after their 3-10 dip in 2018. But what jumps to the fore is the Mids’ vastly improved defense (No. 19 in the country) under a nearly entirely new defensive staff and an increased stability on offense — remember the three-player quarterback nightmare carousel Navy had been riding for the past couple of seasons? — behind quarterback Malcolm Perry.

Perry, a senior, became just the second Navy player in program history Friday to pass 1,000 rushing yards in a season three times in his career. He’s racked up 1,042 yards, the seventh-most in the nation, leading the country’s top rushing offense (357.9 yards per game). Behind him, a bundle of reliably strong rushers have emerged, highlighted by sophomore Jamale Carothers, who is averaging 71 rushing yards per game.

Navy’s next challenge is a game at No. 15 Notre Dame (6-2), where the Fighting Irish have won the past 16 home games in the annual rivalry. Should both teams remain in the top 25 after this weekend, it will be their first meeting since 1978 in which both teams are ranked, when No. 15 Notre Dame defeated No. 11 Navy, 27-7.

