Senior forward Meghan McCool scored for the fifth consecutive match, a sterling goal in the 55th minute for her team-best 14th of the year. She has provided the game-winner in the ACC quarterfinals in three consecutive seasons.

HIGHLIGHTS | Meghan McCool's sixth game winner of the year lifts the Hoos to a 1-0 win over Duke and puts the Hoos into the ACC semifinals.



We don't know about you, but that looks like a #SCtop10 goal to us!

The Cavaliers (15-0-3) earned a semifinal meeting with second-seeded Florida State (15-4) on Friday afternoon in Cary, N.C. In the regular season, McCool scored in extra time for a 1-0 away victory against the Seminoles.

Top-seeded North Carolina (17-1-1) will face No. 5 North Carolina State (10-5-4) in the other semifinal. The final is noon Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park (ESPNU).

>> The fourth-ranked Virginia men will be the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament after defeating North Carolina, 2-1, on freshman Andreas Ueland’s extra-time goal. The Cavaliers (14-1-1) won their third straight and topped the Tar Heels (7-7-3) in Charlottesville for the first time since 2007.

They will await the North Carolina-Syracuse winner in Sunday’s 1 p.m. quarterfinal at Klockner Stadium. Clemson is the top seed.

HIGHLIGHTS: What a way to end the regular season! Andreas Ueland credited with the golden goal in a 2-1 OT win over North Carolina!

>> The third-ranked Georgetown men (14-1-1) registered their eighth consecutive shutout and extended their winning streak to seven with a 2-0 victory at Villanova, clinching first place in the Big East. The Hoyas will close the regular season Wednesday afternoon at home against Creighton, then host a conference semifinal the following Wednesday.

Derek Dodson converted a first-half penalty kick and Jacob Montes put away a rebound in the second half for the Hoyas, who have not conceded a goal since Sept. 28 against Providence. They’ve allowed five all year and never more than one in a game.

“It wasn’t our prettiest performance of the year, but it was a hard, scrappy game,” Coach Brian Wiese said. “I was happy to see our ability to come through in a game where we have to manage physicality well. I’m just thrilled for our program and our seniors. To win another Big East [regular season] championship, especially with the league as good as it is this year, it’s really satisfying.”

If the NCAA tournament started today, the Hoyas would be the No. 1 seed in the 48-team competition, according to the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee, which on Friday released a preliminary list of the top 16 (seeded) teams.

>> The 19th-ranked Georgetown women (12-3-3) are the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament and will face sixth-seeded Providence in the semifinals Thursday in Omaha. Top-seeded Xavier will tangle with fourth-seeded Villanova in the other match. The final is Sunday (4 p.m., FS1).

In the regular season finale, Paula Germino-Watnick (Chevy Chase, Md.) scored in extra time to complete a hat trick and defeat St. John’s, 3-2.

>> The Maryland men stumbled in the last week of the regular season, blowing a two-goal lead at Penn State for a 3-2 extra-time defeat and conceding three second-half goals in a 4-2 home loss to Michigan. They had given up just three goals in their previous nine matches.

Consequently, the Terrapins (9-6-2) slipped to fifth in the Big Ten and will have to play at fourth-seeded Northwestern in a quarterfinal Sunday. The conference semifinals and final will take place at Ludwig Field in College Park on Nov. 15-17.

>> In their first Big Ten tournament appearance since joining the conference, the sixth-seeded Maryland women (9-8-3) lost at third-seeded Michigan, 3-0.

>> The Navy women (15-2-2) completed the regular season on a five-game unbeaten streak after drawing with Loyola, 0-0. As the top seed in the Patriot League tournament, the Mids will host Friday’s semifinals and Sunday’s final.

>> After starting the season unbeaten in 12 matches, the Navy men (11-3-1) have dropped three straight, the latest coming at Colgate in extra time, 2-1. They’ve fallen to fourth place in the Patriot League entering Wednesday’s regular season finale against Lafayette.

>> Despite losing their past four matches to fall to 4-12-1, the George Mason men lucked into a place in the Atlantic 10 tournament. With five teams tied for the last two spots in the eight-school event and all tiebreakers exhausted, the Patriots and Davidson were randomly drawn. Mason will visit second-seeded Virginia Commonwealth on Saturday.

>> The James Madison women (9-11-1) equalized in the 89th minute and scored in extra time to upset second-seeded Delaware, 3-2, claiming a place in the Colonial Athletic Association final at top-seeded Hofstra (14-3-2) on Saturday.

>> With a 9-1-0 mark in the past 10 matches, the Howard women (12-3-0) are the top seed in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, starting Thursday in Prairie View, Tex.

>> In Division III, the 21st-ranked Catholic University men’s team (16-2-1) completed its first perfect campaign in the Landmark Conference (7-0-0) with a 2-0 victory over Elizabethtown. The Cardinals will host Moravian in a league semifinal Tuesday and, if they win, they would welcome Scranton or Elizabethtown on Saturday.

