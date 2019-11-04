Stephen Strasburg, who announced Saturday that he will opt out of his contract and become a free agent, and Anthony Rendon, who also will be one of the most highly sought free agents this year, will attend the ceremony with President Trump, who was booed by fans at Nationals Park during Game 5 of the World Series.
At least one member of the team, reliever Sean Doolittle, will be skipping the trip. “There’s a lot of things, policies that I disagree with, but at the end of the day, it has more to do with the divisive rhetoric and the enabling of conspiracy theories and widening the divide in this country” Doolittle told The Post’s Jesse Dougherty.
“At the end of the day, as much as I wanted to be there with my teammates and share that experience with my teammates, I can’t do it,” Doolittle continued. “I just can’t do it.”
More on the Nationals’ championship: