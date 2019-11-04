By now, expectations can both be fulfilled and upended. Russell Wilson remains an MVP favorite, as his five touchdowns — including the game-winner to a backup tight end in overtime — attested in a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and irrepressible wide receiver Mike Evans. The Green Bay Packers looked like an NFC favorite a week ago, only to stumble in telling fashion at the Chargers. Meanwhile, eulogies are being prepared for preseason darlings Chicago and Cleveland.

It’s getting cold, and the stakes are getting higher. Here is what to know from Week 9 of the NFL season:

The race to the bottom is getting fierce. The Washington Redskins haven’t scored a touchdown in three weeks and the winless Cincinnati Bengals just benched their longtime quarterback, but the New York Jets exited Week 9 as the NFL’s most hapless team. The Jets lost going away at Miami, a previously winless outfit openly tanking for the first pick in the draft, and they trailed all game.

The Jets traded one of their best defensive players, tackle Leonard Williams, and this week found themselves embroiled in a war of hurt feelings with safety Jamal Adams, probably their best player, over rumors they had taken trade offers for him. Quarterback Sam Darnold has regressed in his second season under alleged offensive guru Adam Gase, who is now in possible one-and-done territory, despite a reportedly close relationship with new general manager Joe Douglas, who has an even bigger cleanup project on his hands than he could have envisioned when he left the Eagles.

“You can’t be embarrassed by this [expletive],” Gase said afterward. You sure about that?

Brian Flores earned the first win of his coaching career, and given the talent on Miami’s roster, he earned the bath of orange Gatorade his players gave him. It would be interesting to know how Dolphins management felt about the victory. Amazingly, the Dolphins might not hold one of the draft’s first two picks — likely to be Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert — if the season ended today, depending on how strength of schedule shakes out.

There’s a long way to go for those top two picks. Avert your eyes, Tua and Justin. After a bye next week, Washington will play the Jets in Week 11. The Jets will also play the Bengals and see the Dolphins in New York for a rematch. Some terrible, terrible football awaits.

The Chiefs need to take it easy with Patrick Mahomes. Keeping Mahomes healthy for the long term should be Kansas City’s priority, and the Chiefs are fortunate their circumstances ensure it will not cost them anything in the near term. The Chiefs’ 26-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings behind backup Matt Moore and Harrison Butker’s 54-yard, walk-off field goal reinforced the Chiefs’ ability to rest Mahomes without sacrificing competitive considerations.

Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap three weeks ago but avoided serious ligament or nerve damage. If the Chiefs pushed, Mahomes probably could return next week — he has participated in practice in the past two weeks. The Chiefs should be extra cautious and hold him out next week at Tennessee, in part because they can afford to.

The Chiefs (6-3) hold a two-game lead in the AFC West, where they are the only team above .500. With or without Mahomes, they’re going to win the division. In two starts, Moore has completed 69 percent of his passes for 542 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Andy Reid is a brilliant offensive coach who can coax victories out of a solid backup such as Moore through scheme — and dynamic wide receiver Tyreek Hill — even against a quality opponent such as Minnesota. To beat the Patriots or win the Super Bowl, the Chiefs need Mahomes.

It would be nice if the Chiefs could keep pace with New England and earn a seed that would place their potential playoff showdown in Arrowhead Stadium. But that ship sailed when Kansas City lost its third game. The Chiefs are going to have to beat the Patriots on the road to make the Super Bowl. Whether they get a first-round bye matters less than Mahomes’s full health.

The Texans took control in the AFC South. One week after every AFC South team won and muddled the divisional outlook, the Texans asserted themselves by trouncing the Jaguars in London and watching the Colts and Titans lose back in the States.

The Colts are still undefeated in the division and have beaten the Texans, which is significant for tiebreaker purposes. But the Texans still get to play Indianapolis at home (in Week 12), and they have the best player in the division — and one of the best in the NFL — in Deshaun Watson. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns after taking a cleat to the face last week. Watson credited his ability to play through the injury to eating Popeyes spicy chicken sandwiches, which must have taken some explaining in England.

The key to DeShaun Watson success: Popeyes spicy chicken sammiches 😂 pic.twitter.com/DyK3sAL3Xb — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 3, 2019

Sunday became hugely regrettable for the Colts. They lost quarterback Jacoby Brissett to an apparent knee injury early after lineman Quentin Nelson landed on him. They still played well enough behind backup Brian Hoyer to be in position to win. But Adam Vinatieri hooked a potential game-winning, 43-yard field goal into another dimension. It was such a bad miss that, on top of Vinatieri’s early-season struggles, it made you wonder whether it marked the end of his Hall of Fame career.

The Steelers aren’t dead. Anybody still think the Steelers made a mistake by trading a first-round draft pick for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick? Even with Ben Roethlisberger shelved for the season, Pittsburgh is primed to make a playoff run in the lousy AFC — and Fitzpatrick is a major reason. Sunday, he picked off Hoyer at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a game-turning touchdown. If anyone other than Tyreek Hill has run faster on an NFL field this season, we haven’t seen him.

The Steelers own Fitzpatrick’s contractual rights for another two seasons at salary cap hits of $1.9 million and $2.7 million, plus a fifth-year option. They acquired a foundational piece at a premium position who makes their roster building easier in the short term. And the draft pick it cost them will not be high. The Steelers are 4-4, and they still play the Browns twice, the Bengals, the Jets and the Cardinals. The jury is already in — getting Fitzpatrick was a steal.

The Packers have a weakness. Nothing went well Sunday for Green Bay, which snapped a string of impressive performances with a 26-11 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. But one phase stood out most for the Packers.

They entered Sunday with the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. The Chargers had rushed for less than 40 yards in five consecutive games. And then Los Angeles rushed for 159 yards on 38 carries, led by Melvin Gordon’s 80 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. The Packers remained in first place at 7-2 because every NFC North team lost Sunday, but the rest of the league now knows with certainty that they can be run on.

Green Bay’s porous rush defense will receive another stress test next week, when the Packers host Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers.

It’s getting uglier for the Browns — and not just on their feet. As CBS sideline reporter Jay Feeley reported at halftime, the NFL told wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to change their cleats at halftime if they wanted to play the second half. Landry had started Cleveland’s 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos with a gold pair of shoes, and Beckham sported a white pair with a sad clown motif.

Jay Feely reports the NFL told Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry to change their shoes at halftime or they won’t be allowed to play.



Browns in a nutshell this year. pic.twitter.com/Z3UHJDG5Wc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 3, 2019

Beckham caught five passes for 87 yards, and he also drew a key pass interference call on cornerback Chris Harris on the Browns’ last touchdown drive. But he has been a nonfactor in a malfunctioning Browns offense. His only touchdown all season came in Week 2. In the past six games, Beckham has averaged 4.3 catches for 57.2 yards. Over that span, Beckham has caught only 56.5 percent of the passes he has been targeted on.

Beckham’s acquisition fueled Super Bowl hype for the Browns, who sunk to 2-6. His lack of production is one of many factors that have placed first-year coach Freddie Kitchens in the fire. Like Gase, Kitchens could be a candidate for a one-and-done tenure.

