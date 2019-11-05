“He’s walking to the three,” Harlan deadpanned on the Westwood One broadcast. “He’s at the two, and the cat is in the CDW red zone!”

Yes, he worked a sponsor’s plug into the viral moment. (CDW should, at the very least, send him a fruit basket.)

Kevin Harlan's Westwood One radio call of the cat on the field is, as you might expect, an all-time great call. How much of a pro is Harlan? He worked a sponsor read into it. pic.twitter.com/3x0MVNEHNY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2019

“Policemen and state troopers have come onto the field, and the cat runs into the end zone!” he continued, growling, “THAT IS A TOUCHDOWN! And the cat is elusive, kind of like [running backs Saquon] Barkley and [Ezekiel] Elliott, but he doesn’t know where to go!”

The cat briefly ran into the stands, in a feline variant of the Lambeau Leap, then returned to the field and scampered up the tunnel. [We pause briefly to report that the cat has not been found, but that MetLife Stadium officials promised to take it to a veterinarian when he/she is.]

The touchdown did not count, of course, because although the kitty broke the imaginary plane of the goal line, it did not have possession of the ball at the time. Duh. Also, the NFL probably is going to fine it for violating its game-day uniform rules.

As for the game, B.C. (Before Cat), the Giants were leading. After the interlude, the Cowboys outscored them, 34-9, and won, 37-18, with owner Jerry Jones, naturally, finding a way to make this all about him.

“I haven’t seen one glare at me that far away before. I know he was looking at me the whole time he was out there,” Jones said (via The Athletic). “But things did kind of change when that black cat came. What was amazing to me was how few people wanted to go grab him.”

Here’s the full call in all its glory:

AUDIO: There was a cat on the field. @Kevinharlan had the #MNF call for us.



It was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/4ShTBVaYRZ — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) November 5, 2019

“I ran,” the Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence admitted. “I hate cats,” but knew that the Giants’ luck had turned. “Game over. If a black cat runs on the damn field on a ‘Monday Night Football,’ you might want to call it quits, bro. Y’all’s luck is terrible.”

Jabrill Peppers of the Giants could not disagree. “I ain’t superstitious or nothing, but any time I saw a black cat or it went across me growing up, something bad happened,” he said. “I kind of grew out of it now, but I still don’t like ’em. I wasn’t gonna go out there and get it.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t superstitious, but “wasn’t getting near it.” Elliott had a good excuse — he’s allergic to cats. Receiver Amari Cooper said was “kind of happy about that because it came around the time that my knee was hurting so I was thinking I had a little bit more time to get this thing right.”

This isn’t the first time Harlan has had to adjust on the fly, whether it’s to a streaker or a random fan.

Kevin Harlan proving once again why he's the 🐐. (Video via @R0BaTO) pic.twitter.com/R1c2mhFvk5 — Mike Lavieri (@mlavieri) December 6, 2016

But working the sponsor into the call is some next-level stuff and he wasn’t the only one having fun with the moment.

Sure, Whiskers ran a 4.3 40 at the combine. But can he make plays during the game, or is he a workout wonder? pic.twitter.com/K09nhbD2V7 — Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) November 5, 2019

179 yards travelled



14.3 mph top speed



(Via @NextGenStats) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0mSJ0mrtZy — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) November 5, 2019

Security told Madelyn Burke, a New York reporter, that several feral cats live at the stadium, coming out after the game and being fed.

