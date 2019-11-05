“It felt great getting back on the floor after being out for so long,” Owusu said after Maryland’s 119-56 win over Wagner.

Owusu’s appreciation for being able to play basketball — in front of more than 8,000 shrieking schoolchildren during the team’s annual field trip day, no less — was no first-game cliche. Owusu was the nation’s top point guard in her recruiting class coming out of Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax, a Gatorade player of the year for Virginia, a McDonald’s all-American and an All-Met selection as a junior before her basketball career was temporarily derailed when she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Woodbridge in December, 2017.

The point guard didn’t break any bones, but she did develop a blood clot in her left leg that kept her from playing. When she returned for a few games, she broke her left foot and needed surgery that ended her senior season.

On Tuesday, in her first time on court for a regular season game since her injures, Owusu showed neither nerves nor hesitation as she glided through a debut performance that put a wide grin on Coach Brenda Frese's face.

Owusu matched senior Kaila Charles and sophomore Shakira Austin with 18 points against Wagner. She grabbed three rebounds and dished a team-high nine assists while tallying zero turnovers in 31 minutes — quite the feat for a rookie point guard, even against a Wagner defense that didn’t challenge the Terps as much as they’re used to.

“She was pretty good,” Frese said, a smile on her face. “I thought she came out aggressive. I love just how confident she played, it wasn’t too big of a moment for her. … I thought she commanded the position extremely well. Excited about her progression.”

Owusu looked comfortable not just in Maryland’s up-and-down, quick-fire offense, but in her own game, as well. She didn’t rush her shots and wasn’t shy about taking them —- she shot 7 for 17 from the field — and appeared to see everything on the court clearly, passing confidently and with power.

“It makes it incredibly easy,” sophomore guard Taylor Mikesell said. “She’s really fun to play with. You see her hit people before they’re in their spots.”

The Terps’ passing overall was what Frese appreciated most about the win; Maryland had 30 assists on 34 made field goals.

Owusu wasn’t the only freshman who received significant minutes Tuesday. Forward Faith Masonius had 12 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench and 6-foot-3 guard Diamond Miller started, racking up seven points and four rebounds. Miller had five assists and Masonius had four.

“I think they’ve played in a lot of big-time moments leading up to this, so they have worldly experience, I always talk about age is just a number,” Frese said. “When you’ve played as much basketball as those three have played, you can see how they impact the game in so many different areas. And you know, we need them to be fearless, we need them to be confident just like Ash running the point. We need them to play beyond their years, and that’s how they’re presenting.”

Guard Alex Cowan, whose brother Anthony plays for the Terps’ men’s basketball team, led Wagner with 25 points.

Although season-opening performances in 63-point blowouts must be taken in context, Owusu’s presence on the court portends a measure of stability and talent at the point guard position that the Teprs haven’t had since Destiny Slocum transferred after her freshman year in 2017.

She also adds a layer of depth at the position, too; junior backup guard Channise Lewis is dealing with a knee injury and did not dress for Tuesday’s game, leaving Mikesell and other guards to occasionally bring the ball up the court.

“This is what we’re capable of being, it hasn’t been who we’ve actually shown to be all the time, consistently, yet,” Frese said. “To me, [assists are] a really encouraging stat, because when we play like this, great things are in store. I told them that was my favorite stat today was the 30 assists, when you talk about sharing the basketball. The number of weapons we have, it should be that easy for us when we’re just making the right play."

Owusu certainly made it look easy in her first collegiate game.

“I just came into the game with a clean slate, clean mind, happy thoughts, and played,” Owusu said.

