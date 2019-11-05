Jamal Hartwell II, a second-year guard, forced the extra period with a three-pointer with 50 seconds left, then began the lopsided overtime with another three before 5,620 at EagleBank Arena.

AD

Xavier Johnson, a rookie from Episcopal High, scored seven points in overtime. Javon Greene, a junior, made two three-pointers in the bonus session. And AJ Wilson, a junior, capped a sensational performance with his ability to keep possessions alive.

AD

“I just saw everybody was calm and relaxed and poised,” Wilson said. “Nobody was jittery and trying to rush shots. Everybody looked like they belonged out there.”

The nervy night offered an opportunity for the Patriots to play under pressure without Boyd, who is out with a wrist injury, and Kier, their top player who is out at least several games with a stress fracture in his right foot.

“This team needs to establish its identity in the absence of Justin,” Paulsen said. “It’s not going to be one guy taking over, but showing leadership and poise and resilience.”

AD

Wilson finished with 15 points (most on dunks), 11 rebounds (nine offensive) and five blocked shots. Johnson came off the bench for 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, four assists and three rebounds. Greene had 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Hartwell made four three-pointers for 12 points.

AD

The late efforts helped offset the Patriots’ inability to manage a 13-point lead with 14½ minutes left. They trailed by three with 1:11 remaining after Navy’s Evan Wieck made a layup.

Hartwell then made a three-pointer from the top of the key, and both teams missed opportunities in the last 30 seconds of regulation. Hartwell then hit another long shot, culminating a four-shot possession.

AD

“I definitely feel like I needed to step up, not just make big shots but also as a leader,” Hartwell said. “I was talking to my teammates, talking to myself, getting myself engaged, keeping my teammates engaged.”

Wilson was a big part of it with his rebounding.

“We didn’t make the play we need to make, in regulation or when we got to overtime,” Navy Coach Ed DeChellis said. Wilson “killed us in overtime.”

Wieck and Cam Davis had 14 points apiece for the Midshipmen, who used a 20-4 run, capped by Luke Loehr’s three-pointer, to take a 44-41 lead with 6½ minutes left.

AD

“I found out a little bit about my team,” DeChellis said. “We’re pretty resilient; we come fighting right back and have the lead.”

AD

In overtime, though, the Midshipmen missed five of six shots and committed three turnovers. The Patriots’ first four field goals of the extra period were three-pointers, matching their total in regulation.

Johnson was on the court during the big moments.

“He is tough. He is competitive,” Paulsen said. “The kid has got a chance to be special.”

Paulsen will need Johnson and Hartwell in particular while awaiting Kier’s return. The senior guard has ramped up his conditioning regimen and will undergo another evaluation this week, one that should provide a fresh timetable. It’s still unclear whether he will miss a few more games or several more weeks.

AD

Without Kier’s leadership, the first half was what one would expect with players in enhanced roles. The Patriots were in danger of finishing the half without a field goal over almost eight minutes, but Goanar Mar’s backdoor pass to Johnson for a layup just before the buzzer cut Navy’s intermission lead to 22-20.

AD

The Patriots began the second half on a 20-2 run before their lack of experience and poise allowed the Midshipmen to respond.

“We’ve got a ton to work on and prove and learn from,” Paulsen said, “and we will.”

Read more on college sports:

AD