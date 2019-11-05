Nick Ashooh, Wes Hall and Alexa Shaw, the hosts of NBCSW’s “D.C. Sports Live,” are slated to serve as the initial hosts for the “Predict the Game” broadcasts, though other talent from the station may appear throughout the season. The hosts will provide occasional contest updates and shout out leaders on the NBC Sports Washington Plus channel as viewers answer a variety of questions, such as “Who will lead the Wizards in rebounds this quarter?” or “Will Rui Hachimura have at least one block this quarter?” on their desktop or mobile device, in an effort to score points. The presentation will feature a live leader board and results for each question. The regular game broadcast won’t be completely devoid of “Predict the Game” talk; the hosts will check in with first-year Wizards play-by-play man Justin Kutcher once a half during a stoppage in play.

“Our predictive-gaming experiments have proven effective in engaging fans and enhancing the already quality experience of live sports coverage, so we are excited to announce a 20-game schedule covering the Wizards with more gaming features integrated,” NBC Sports Washington General Manager Damon Phillips said in a release. “It’s our priority to advance this product in meaningful ways and provide more opportunities for fans to participate.”

NBC Sports Washington debuted the “Predict the Game” contest for select Wizards broadcasts in January. The experiment continued with augmented broadcasts on NBC Sports Washington Plus for each of the Redskins’ four preseason games. The contests offer a preview of how in-game sports betting might one day be integrated in broadcasts.

“NBC Sports Washington’s expanded ‘Predict the Game’ schedule reflects our joint leadership and investment in the emerging category of gamification, while also providing fans with a unique experience that leverages advanced statistics to enhance their knowledge and insights,” Zach Leonsis, Monumental Sports and Entertainment’s senior VP of strategic initiatives, said in a release.

The District legalized sports betting last December. In October, Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis and British bookmaker William Hill announced plans to turn Capital One Arena into an all-purpose sports-betting complex, where fans can place wagers on their phones or at the sportsbook that will go into the space vacated by the Greene Turtle sports bar at the corner of Sixth and F streets.

Here’s the Wizards’ full “Predict the Game” schedule on NBC Sports Washington Plus:

Wed., Nov. 6, at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 13, at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 22, vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Thu., Dec. 5, vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 10, at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 18, vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 26, at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 1, vs. Orlando, 6 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 6, vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 20, vs. Detroit, 2 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 26, at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 3, vs. Golden State, 7 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 11, vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 21, vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 26, vs. Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tue., Mar. 3, at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tue., Mar. 10, vs. New York, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 18, at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 25, Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Wed., Apr. 1, vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m.

