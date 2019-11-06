From the University of Alabama SGA, ahead of President Trump's visit to the game. Strange that in all the games in which drunken bacchanalia has been tolerated, if not celebrated and encouraged I've never once been warned to not be "disruptive" pic.twitter.com/1j87QlxSDr — Carter-William (@carterwilliam_) November 6, 2019

Disruptive behavior at an Southeastern Conference football game? Perish the thought! By Wednesday, after a social media outcry, both Rothfarb and the Alabama SGA had walked the statement back.

“The SGA strongly affirms its belief in free speech and the rights of all students to express their opinions,” the SGA’s Wednesday statement read.

Rothfarb, in a follow-up email published on social media, went further, according to AL.com.

“Some have misinterpreted my comment regarding ‘disruptive behavior.’ … By disruptive behavior, we are asking students to be respectful to all students and staff and avoid altercations,” Rothfarb wrote. “My email has nothing do with anyone’s First Amendment rights and I am sorry for any confusion. Please express yourself and especially your pride for the Tide.

Rothfarb also asked students to arrive at Bryant-Denny Stadium two hours ahead of kickoff to accommodate the extra security procedures necessary for Trump’s visit. Rothfarb did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Trump’s expected appearance will be the latest in a string of recent presidential trips to sporting events outside the controlled environments of his reelection rallies.

Trump was heartily booed at a recent appearance during the World Series at Nationals Park, where he heard chants of “Lock him up!” He then was met with more jeers at a UFC fight on Saturday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The president, though, is likely to receive a much more positive reaction in Alabama. His approval rating in both states in September, the last month for which data is available, was 59 percent and 56 percent, respectively, according to Morning Consult.

Saturday marks the second Crimson Tide game Trump will have attended while in office. He stood on the field at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium with military personnel during the playing of the national anthem before the 2018 College Football Playoff championship game between Alabama and Georgia. Trump only stayed for the first half of the game.

He then hosted Alabama, which defeated the Bulldogs in overtime, 26-23, at the White House in April, where Coach Nick Saban presented him with a crimson No. 17 jersey with “TRUMP” on the back.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters on Monday he was excited to have Trump in attendance at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which will also host ESPN’s “College Gameday” and SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” live on campus before the game.

It will be the 25th time in college football history that the top-ranked team in the Associated Press poll meets the second-ranked team in the regular season.

“Regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool, having the president at your game,” Burrow said, via USA Today. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican. The president at the game is pretty cool.”

