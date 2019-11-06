Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome turned to Demus again on the following play, but the ball sailed through Demus’s hands and tipped toward a defender who grabbed the interception. The turnover led to an early Minnesota lead in the eventual 52-10 loss for the visiting Terps.

Demus had yet to record another positive play after that mistake when Pigrome targeted him again late in the second half. With Maryland 30 yards from the end zone, Demus couldn’t secure the catch. As the ball bobbled, it ended up in the hands of a defender, who this time returned it for a touchdown.

“I can say that I was in my head a little bit,” Demus said, when asked whether the first interception of the day affected his confidence as the Minnesota game progressed.

He’s had two weeks to move on from the uncharacteristic performance. When he watched film of the game, Demus said “the focus was just to improve, not to get mad about what happened or get in my feelings.”

Demus leads the Terps this season with 491 receiving yards, more than double the next-best total on the team, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo’s 190 yards. So despite the blip against the Gophers, Demus has had a solid sophomore season, with three more games on the schedule, beginning Saturday at No. 1 Ohio State.

Maryland played the Buckeyes last year just as Demus had started to hit his stride in his first college season. He grabbed a season-long 56-yard reception in the game that ended with a loss in overtime.

Pigrome, the quarterback who threw that pass against Ohio State last season and started three games this year, said “not too many people that size can run the way [Demus] runs.” The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver can use his size to become a matchup issue for defensive backs, but still has the quickness to race toward the end zone.

Senior offensive lineman Ellis McKennie said he’s also watched the receiver try to take the next step into more of a leadership role, hoping to match his on-field contributions with what he brings to the locker room.

Late in Demus’s freshman year he realized he had the ability to play well at the college level. His production surged as the season progressed. After catching just two passes for 14 yards through the first seven games, Demus burst onto the scene deep in Big Ten play. In the final five games, he accumulated 264 receiving yards.

“It showed me that [with] my talent coming from high school that I could still be a big target and a big influence on my team,” Demus said of his freshman season. “They can trust me when things are in crunchtime. That showed me that I’m still a good player and I make a difference.”

Demus returned for his second year with a strong group of fellow sophomore receivers, including Jeshaun Jones, Brian Cobbs and Darryl Jones. But when Jeshaun Jones, the leading returner, tore his ACL before the season, Maryland began looking for its go-to receiver. Maryland struggled in the passing game last year, but Demus’s 278 receiving yards positioned him just 10 yards off Jones’s freshman-year total, so Demus seemed poised to take on a significant role in the absence of Jones.

Though Coach Michael Locksley has said his staff doesn’t peg specific players as the No. 1 guy at any spot, Demus has proved to be the most frequent contributor, even with some mistakes mixed in.

“He’s like a lot of the young players, a true sophomore, that has the ups and downs and the inconsistencies that just come with being a young player,” Locksley said this week. ” … He’s one of those guys that really cares and really wants to do well for his teammates and for himself. I don’t question that piece of it.”

Demus said his teammates have reminded him that he’s still a good player, and even the best players have some difficult outings. After Demus finished with 21 receiving yards against Minnesota, the Maryland offense hoped to lean on its run game the following week against No. 14 Michigan. Demus only had one catch for four yards.

Locksley knows this receiver still has plenty of time in the program, these next three games and beyond. As Demus gains more experience and maturity, he’ll only get better on the field, and soon enough, Locksley said, the consistency will come, too.

“Everything is not always going to be nice and breezy,” Demus said. “You’re not always going to have the perfect game. You always have to move forward. Things break down, you’ve just got to keep moving forward and be the person that you know you can be.”

