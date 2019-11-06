With luck, you have a few backups at each position to choose from. To help you sift through the options, here are start/sit moves you should make this week.

Start

New York Giants defense/special teams

The Giants are a risky play most weeks but Sunday’s opponent, the cross-town rNew York Jets, are having a lot of difficulty on offense this season. The team is averaging less than a point per drive and has been forced to go three-and-out more than 47 percent of the time. Both are league lows. Over their past three games, Jets quarterbacks have been sacked 12 times and have thrown eight interceptions.

The Jets are also scoring 17 points per game fewer than expected after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each offensive play, per TruMedia. That’s the worst mark since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams.

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston completed 29 of 44 passes for 335 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It was the fourth time over the last six games Winston has posted 300 or more passing yards and multiple touchdowns. Expect that level of performance to continue next week against the Arizona Cardinals, who are allowing a league-high 118.4 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. Seattle, by comparison, is allowing an 89.6 opponent passer rating; the league average is 92.7.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Fresh off his best performance of the season against one of the best pass defenses in the league — the rookie completed 17 of 24 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday — Murray and the Cardinals will face a much more fantasy-friendly defense in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers are allowing the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (22.8 per game) this season. San Francisco, by comparison, is allowing just 8.2 fantasy points per game to passers in 2019.

Sit

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

Beckham, once a fantasy football force of nature, is now just another guy on your roster. In 2014, he averaged 24.5 fantasy points per game in point-per-reception leagues; this season, he’s averaging just 12.8 per contest. This week’s opponent, the Buffalo Bills, are allowing just 14.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season, making it unlikely Beckham will get back on track this Sunday.

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams’ offensive line has allowed Goff to be pressured on 39 percent of drop-backs this season, the fifth-highest rate in the league, which is a bad sign for his upcoming match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have the top-rated pass rush of 2019, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus, and Goff’s passer rating drops from 100.8 in a clean pocket to 62.4 when facing pass pressure this season. He had a similar drop in 2018 as well, going from 112.7 to 54.6 in similar circumstances.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

The rookie caught six of nine targets for a career-high 123 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s overtime win over the Buccaneers but will next face a 49ers defense that is allowing just 119.5 receiving yards and less than a touchdown per game to wide receivers.

