“It’s the dopest thing ever, man,” Wall told ESPN’s Holly Rowe when she caught up with the five-time all-star during the first half of Kentucky’s win. “To see the Mystics, to be there for Game 5 to see them win. To see the Nationals, a team that started, I think, 19 and, like, 43, at first, it was great to see those guys make a run.”

It was 19-31, John, but it was impressive nonetheless.

“I think it’s time for us to get a championship,” Wall continued. “I’m not promising anything, but that’s my ultimate goal is to bring a championship there for the Wizards. The city has been on fire. You can’t [forget] the Caps that won it a year or two ago.”

Kentucky is rolling and John Wall is loving it 🙌 pic.twitter.com/J7ZrbSzyfc — ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2019

Wizards Coach Scott Brooks, whose team is off to a 2-4 start, said that what he saw of Saturday’s championship parade before the meeting he scheduled at 2:30 p.m. was “phenomenal.”

“It was amazing seeing all the crowd and the fan support,” Brooks told the Sports Junkies on Tuesday on 106.7 The Fan. “Their coach is a great guy and we’re all happy for them and their success, and hopefully it rubs off on the other sports teams in town.”

The Wizards haven’t advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 1979, one year after the Bullets won the franchise’s only title. They’ll be without Wall for most, if not all, of this season after he ruptured his Achilles’ tendon in February. Brooks hasn’t ruled out a return late in the season.

“He’s going to challenge the rehab like he’s challenged his work ethic on the court,” Brooks said Tuesday, when asked for an update on Wall’s progress. “That’s what’s going to put him in position to have a great comeback. We haven’t ruled that he’s not going to play this year and I don’t think he has either. He wants to keep pushing, and we’re going to work on it every day. All these good days are going to pile up on one another, and who knows? He’s on a great pace.”

To borrow a phrase from Nationals Manager Dave Martinez, Wall is looking to go 1-0 every day.

“He’s running, he’s jumping, he’s shooting,” Brooks said. “He’s shooting the lights out right now. That’s the good thing about an injury like he’s had; all you have to do is shoot. … He’s looking good. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but he has the right mind-set. I anticipate him coming back and being as good as ever.”

Kevin Durant and John Wall checking out the Champions Classic 🏀 pic.twitter.com/ktXijLB76f — ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2019

