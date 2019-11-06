Haskins made his first-career start last week against the Buffalo Bills, but interim head coach Bill Callahan on Mobnday would not commit to him as the starter moving forward. Haskins worked with the first-team offense in a closed practice Wednesday and is expected to be under center when the team returns from this week’s bye. The No. 15 overall pick threw for 144 yards without an interception or touchdown while completing 68 percent of his passes in a 24-9 loss to the Bills last week.

Callahan insisted he wanted to “gather all the information” and take his time during the bye week before deciding on a quarterback. Haskins’s start came with Case Keenum in the concussion protocol.

Guice returned to practice last week for the first time after tearing his meniscus in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and landed on injured reserve days later for the second time in his short career. Then-coach Jay Gruden was so ready to feature Guice in 2019 that he made Adrian Peterson inactive for the Eagles game. Peterson has since been the focal point of the offense with Callahan in charge and ranks 17th in the league with 491 rushing yards. How Callahan intends to deploy Guice and Peterson is unknown.

“We’ll address that when the time is appropriate,” Callahan said last week, “when the game plan is put in and who we’re playing, how we’re going to attack that particular defense and how we’re going to divide the repetitions and rotations and things of that nature. … He’s worked diligently in his rehabilitation. He’s come back from two knee surgeries and he’s really focused on trying to get himself well. I’m happy to see him back on the field again.”

