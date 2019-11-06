Bye weeks: Broncos, Eagles, Jaguars, Patriots, Redskins, Texans

4 QB names of interest

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (initial ranking this week — 3): Expected to play for the first time since Week 7, when he suffered a knee injury, Mahomes hasn’t really been his usual dominant self since Week 3, before he hurt an ankle. If he sits out another game, backup Matt Moore has shown he’s capable of getting the ball to Kansas City’s primary receiving weapons, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, although the latter has scored just twice this season.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks (6): The top-scoring QB on the season, Wilson comes into this matchup red-hot, after throwing five TD passes last week, but now faces a 49ers defense allowing the second-fewest points to his position. On the bright side, Wilson will suddenly have an intriguing new weapon in WR Josh Gordon, who is expected to make his Seattle debut and adds another physical, deep-ball threat alongside D.K. Metcalf.

Philip Rivers, Chargers (10): Rivers has more or less fallen off the radar in one-QB leagues, and with good reason, as he has scored fewer than 15 points in four of his past five games, but he should be a popular streaming option over this week and next, given matchups with the Raiders and Chiefs.

Ryan Finley, Bengals (26): In his NFL debut, Finley probably should be ranked above, say, Mitchell Trubisky, who has looked awful of late, but consider this a form of rookie hazing. Also, Trubisky at least has an NFL-grade offensive line, whereas Finley needs to prove he can survive behind Cincinnati’s porous unit, but he might benefit from A.J. Green’s return.

4 RB names of interest

Marlon Mack, Colts (10): With Indianapolis perilously thin at WR, does the team consider the unthinkable — actually getting its top back, who has shown decent hands in the past, involved in the passing attack? Mack has just one reception in his past two games combined and 11 for the season. Any increase in that regard would go along way toward stabilizing his yo-yo scoring (25>7>15>3>15.5>6.5>14.5>8 since Week 1, but at least that indicates he’s “due” for double digits this week, right?).

Ronald Jones, Buccaneers (19): We’ve been teased before with the hope that Jones might take over the Bucs’ backfield, only to have Peyton Barber rear his ugly head (in a figurative sense, of course — he’s a perfectly handsome young man), but this time Bruce Arians is promising greater involvement. If the coach follows through, Jones could find himself in RB2 territory more often than not.

Damien Williams, Chiefs (23): Keeping that theme going, Williams has dominated Kansas City’s RB work for the past five quarters, ever since LeSean McCoy’s ill-fated fumble in Week 8. It’s hard to have much confidence in what Coach Andy Reid might decide going forward, but Williams makes for a tempting upside play this week.

Kareem Hunt, Browns (39): More than a few Nick Chubb owners have been dreading this moment, when Hunt was finally eligible to take the field and begin eating into his talented teammate’s touches. We’ll start to see how much of a committee Cleveland has in store for its RBs, keeping in mind that a team that is having a bizarre amount of trouble getting Odell Beckham Jr. the ball might find it challenging to carve out a consistent role for Hunt.

4 WR names of interest

Davante Adams, Packers (9): Last week’s return from a toe injury that sidelined Adams for a month turned into a bit of a dud, as he had just 41 yards on seven catches. However, the 11 targets he got from Aaron Rodgers, who immediately (and rightly) treated Adams as his undisputed top receiver, were very encouraging, and Carolina is only so-so versus WRs.

John Brown, Bills (16): While Josh Allen has been inconsistent but exciting, his top receiver has been the exact opposite. After exploding with a 7-123-1 line in Week 1, Brown has settled in nicely as a set-your-watch-to-it WR2/3, posting at least four catches and 51 yards, but no more than seven and 81 yards, in every game since.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (20): In six games without Ben Roethlisberger, Smith-Schuster has three with at least 75 yards and a TD, and three with fewer than 17 yards and no TDs. Unlike with Brown, it’s very much a crapshoot with JuJu these days, and now he goes up against Jalen Ramsey.

DeVante Parker, Dolphins (30): In his fifth season, Parker is finally putting his long, strong frame to good use, snaring a TD catch in four of his past five game while posting at least 55 yards in six of his eight games. Sure, Miami is tanking, but Parker has a professional-grade QB in Ryan Fitzpatrick and not much competition for targets.

3 TE names of interest

Darren Waller, Raiders (5): Waller’s owners could be getting a teensy bit antsy, given that he more or less came out of nowhere this season before appearing to immediately become Oakland’s top receiver. He has just two catches in each of his past two games, with just two targets last week, and recent acquisition Zay Jones might be taking some looks away.

Mark Andrews, Ravens (7): As with Waller, Andrews can’t fall very far, given the general barrenness of the TE landscape, but as with his Raiders counterpart, Andrews has fallen off his early-season pace. The Bengals are surprisingly stingy to TEs, and though Andrews lit them up for 99 yards in Week 6, it was his only game of over 45 yards since Week 2.

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins (18): Apparently, one win on the season is good for two names of interest a couple of days later. But hey, as noted, it’s bleak out here in TE-ville, and Gesicki is an athletic former second-round draft pick who has come on of late.

