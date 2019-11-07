Carter has not appeared on “First Things First” since Oct. 30 — former NFL player Chris Canty replaced him — and on Sunday The Big Lead’s Ryan Glasspiegel reported that Fox Sports had suspended him. Longtime sports-media reporter Michael McCarthy reported Monday that Carter had taken a leave of absence over his displeasure at being left off Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” pregame broadcast, which is filmed at the same Manhattan location as “First Things First.”
Carter has not commented. He has populated his Twitter feed this with Bible verses.
Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.— Cris Carter (@criscarter80) November 3, 2019
Matthew 5:10
Carter’s biography was still listed on Fox Sports’ media site at one point Thursday morning but was removed after the network announced his departure.
