With a lot of teams on bye in Week 10, most fantasy owners will have to count on at least one reserve to fill a void this weekend. I’m here to help.

We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

AD

Dig in. And dominate.

Bye weeks: Broncos, Patriots, Eagles, Redskins, Jaguars, Texans.

Sleepers

Cole Beasley, WR, Bills: Beasley is widely available, owned in just 26 percent of ESPN leagues. Week 10 and 11 matchups against the Browns and Dolphins certainly make him a viable candidate for a spot start. Beasley has touchdowns in his past three games so it’s probably asking a lot to get one for a fourth straight week. Still, owners in a bind have to consider a player like Beasley at times. This is one of those times.

AD

Zach Pascal, WR, Colts: Pascal has made his presence known in the Indianapolis passing game in recent weeks and would appear to have another golden opportunity with a home game against Miami. It remains to be seen who will be behind center for the Colts, as quarterback Jacoby Brissett is reportedly dealing with a sprained medial collateral ligament. Additionally, a calf injury is expected to sideline top wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for another game. In a week with six teams on a bye, some owners will be in need of a WR2/flex play, and Pascal’s matchup certainly offers upside. He’s owned in just 28 percent of ESPN leagues.

AD

Josh Reynolds, WR, Rams: With teammate Brandin Cooks likely out in Week 10, Reynolds will join the Rams’ three-receiver sets. Reynolds isn’t so much a recommendation, but is being flagged for owners in search of a spot start. He’s owned in just 3 percent of ESPN leagues.

Fringe Starters

AD

Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns: Cleveland certainly is giving the impression that Hunt will have his opportunities when he makes his season debut with the team. The Browns are hosting the Bills, who boast a strong defense. Still, with so many teams not on the schedule this week, some fantasy owners may have to consider Hunt as a flex play. It’s a tough recommendation, Hunt’s upside is hard to ignore.

AD

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, 49ers: Sanders has wasted no time building a rapport with San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, hauling in seven receptions for 112 yards with a touchdown in just his second game with the club. Since then, Sanders has had another 10 days to continue getting acclimated to the team’s offense and San Francisco has a chance to extend its lead in the NFC West to a full three games with a victory over Seattle. The Seahawks also rank near the bottom of the league in pass defense. His ownership skyrocketed this week and for good reason: Start him with confidence.

Injury Decisions

AD

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Colts: As mentioned above, Brissett is dealing with a sprained MCL. It appears he has a chance to play in Week 10 in what should be a solid matchup against the Dolphins. An injury like this, however, always leaves me a bit skeptical. Owners will need to monitor his situation all week.

AD

James Conner, RB, Steelers: Initially, Conner wasn’t expected back for Week 10. A shoulder injury kept him out in Week 9, but there is a chance he plays in this weekend’s matchup against the Rams. Conner’s situation will need to be monitored, plus he has a so-so matchup vs. the Los Angeles defense … but no matter, if he’s active, he’s got to be in the lineup. If Conner can’t go, the tandem of Trey Edmunds and Jaylen Samuels will handle the workload.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams: Despite a bye week, Cooks’s chances of returning this weekend do not look good as he continues to recover from a concussion.

AD

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts: Indianapolis could be without Hilton (calf) for another couple of weeks.

AD

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints: Does it get any better than this for Kamara owners? Not only is he expected back in Week 10, his return would come against an Atlanta defense that has been downright awful this season. Kamara’s scoring has had its ups and downs, but 70 to 80 yards from scrimmage and a TD seems within reach in Week 10.

Read more on the NFL:

AD