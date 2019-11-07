With the Raiders at 4-4 and the Chargers at 4-5, the winner will remain relatively close in the wild-card chase while the loser will face a steeper climb. The current wild-card leaders in the AFC are the Buffalo Bills at 6-2 and the Indianapolis Colts at 5-3; those are the AFC’s only non-division leaders with winning records.

AD

The Raiders could pull within a game of the first-place Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West with a win. The Chiefs have a record of 6-3 and appear ready to insert quarterback Patrick Mahomes back in their lineup, perhaps this week.

AD

It has been a redemptive season so far for the Raiders and their second-year coach, Jon Gruden. Even if the Raiders don’t reach the playoffs in Year 2 of Gruden’s return to coaching after leaving the “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth, they have taken a big step back toward respectability after he was derided for going 4-12 last season while trading pass rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The merits of those deals still can be debated. But Gruden, at least, has provided some on-field justification for his roster reshaping and has demonstrated that he still can coach. The Raiders are at .500 halfway through their season even after dealing with all the preseason tumult surrounding wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was released just before the season following a practice-field confrontation with General Manager Mike Mayock. Before that, Brown missed time while dealing with injuries to his feet suffered while undergoing cryotherapy treatments and while pursuing two failed grievances against the NFL seeking to be allowed to wear a helmet not up to the league’s safety standards.

AD

But the Raiders moved on. Gruden is getting an excellent season out of quarterback Derek Carr, who has 13 touchdown passes, four interceptions and a passer rating of 105.2. He is the league’s sixth-rated passer, one spot ahead of Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. Tailback Josh Jacobs has run for 740 yards and six touchdowns and is a candidate for NFL offensive rookie of the year. The Raiders’ issues are with a defense that ranks last in the league against the pass and 27th overall.

AD

The Chargers enter this game on a two-game winning streak. They’ve been in the news in recent days for the vehement denials by the team and the league of a report that the franchise potentially could be moved to London. Owner Dean Spanos and the NFL dismissed the report and said the Chargers are committed to staying in L.A. alongside the Rams.

The Chargers are ranked in the league’s top 10 in total defense, scoring defense and pass defense. Defensive end Joey Bosa has 8.5 sacks. On offense, quarterback Philip Rivers will look for wideout Keenan Allen, who has 657 receiving yards. The Chargers could be beginning to benefit from the return of tailback Melvin Gordon, who seems to be finally finding his form after a long holdout and is coming off an 80-yard rushing performance in Sunday’s impressive victory over the Packers.

AD

Read more NFL coverage:

AD

AD