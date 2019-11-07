“That barely scratches the surface,” said Ilann Maazel, a New York-based attorney who’s part of a legal team representing more than 80 alleged victims. “One hundred and seventy-seven is a tiny fraction of the number of people who were abused by this man at Ohio State. That’s becoming absolutely obvious.”

Nearly 300 alleged victims have joined more than a dozen lawsuits to say they were victimized during their time at Ohio State. Five lawsuits were filed last month alone, according to the Columbus Dispatch, and a 13th was filed Thursday morning in federal court. Most involved athletes who say they were examined and assaulted by Richard Strauss, a doctor who was employed by the school from 1978-98. The latest complaint was filed in U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of 43 people who levied an array of detailed charges against the university and Strauss, who committed suicide in 2005.

“OSU employed this monster,” the latest lawsuit states. “OSU gave him a position of authority. OSU promoted him. OSU even honored him. … This is perhaps the greatest sex abuse scandal in American history. It is without question the greatest scandal in the history of American higher education.”

An Ohio State school spokesman did not immediately respond to a request to comment Thursday.

In May, Ohio State released results of the independent investigation, which was conducted by Seattle law firm Perkins Coie, and made clear there could have been more victims than the 177 who spoke with investigators. Since that time, lawyers say dozens more have stepped forward, including athletes from at least 15 sports.

“The sheer volume of sexual abuse committed by Richard Strauss over a 20-year period is staggering,” said Ian Prior, a spokesman for the Ohio State Accountability Project, a nonprofit advocacy group that has run TV and radio advertisements in Ohio demanding further accountability from the school. “With every lawsuit filed and report released, we learn that hundreds of teenage students were abused multiple times and that Ohio State University was aware and did nothing.”

Several former students told Perkins Coie investigators that Strauss showered with athletes, fondled them during exams, unnecessarily requiring full or partial or nudity. Two alleged that Strauss performed unwanted oral sex.

Last month, the school issued its annual crime report and revealed that it is now aware of 1,429 instances of fondling and 47 instances of rape involving Strauss. The school used the U.S. Department of Education’s definition of rape, which includes digital and oral penetration.

The latest federal lawsuit includes an allegation by a former Ohio State wrestler who was also a walk-on football player. In the suit, the unnamed player — referred to as John Doe, like many of the alleged victims — recalls an incident in 1979 in which he was dehydrated after a workout and visited Strauss after falling ill.

Strauss administered pain medication, and the player blacked out shortly after, according to the complaint.

“When [the player] came to, he was not sure how long he had been unconscious. He found himself face down on the floor experiencing extreme rectal pain,” the complaint states. “As he came to, he realized the pain was because Dr. Strauss was lying behind him, anally raping him.”

The complaint states that the player was bleeding from his anus and he “also saw that Dr. Strauss’s penis had blood on it.” The complaint further states the player reported the assault the next day to the school’s wrestling coach, Chris Ford, who accused him of lying, resulting in an argument. The complaint states that no corrective action was taken. Ford died in 2016.

Many of the lawsuits cite incidents in which athletes said they reported abuse to coaches, trainers or athletic department officials, yet the university allowed Strauss to continue treating students at the school until a January 1996 complaint that he fondled a patient during an exam. He continued in his role as a tenured faculty member and was allowed to retire voluntarily two years later.

In a message to the university community in May, Ohio State President Michael V. Drake acknowledged “the inadequate efforts to thoroughly investigate complaints raised by students and staff members,” but the legal complaints say the school hasn’t done enough to support victims.

“The nature of Ohio State’s wrongdoing is far more egregious than what’s been reported previously,” said Washington attorney Adele Kimmel, whose filed two victim lawsuits along with Maazel. “Up to this point, it’s been treated akin to negligence. But it’s really a coverup by the university.”

The latest lawsuit, which charges Ohio State with a “culture of institutional indifference,” notes that the school destroyed patient health records, even after launching an investigation into abuse allegations against Strauss. The Perkins Coie report notes that the school has had document retention policies that call from the destruction of athletic department records “8 years after last activity” and student medical records “10 years following last visit for care.”

“Those records would have helped identify whom Dr. Strauss abused,” the lawsuit states. “Those records would have substantiated survivors’ complaints about Dr. Strauss’s unnecessary medical exams. By destroying those health records, OSU further concealed Dr. Strauss’s sexual abuse.”

Ohio State has added resources to respond to complaints of sexual violence and harassment and changed some policies within the athletic department, but attorneys for alleged victims also note that the school has declined to support a bill in the Ohio state legislature that would eliminate the statute of limitations for Strauss’s survivors. The university submitted a letter to lawmakers in September saying it could not take position due to “ongoing confidential mediation.”

James Khalil, a former Ohio State club hockey player who comes from a Buckeye family, said he had thought little about his experience with Strauss until his wife spotted news reports last year. He recalled the school doctor approaching him in a locker room 27 years earlier, telling the player he needed to undergo a physical. Strauss performed the exam there in the locker room, Khalil said, where he instructed the player to pull down his pants and then began fondling him.

As others came forward in recent months, Khalil decided to join the suit filed Thursday.

“Right now the university is saying this happened in the past, time has elapsed, we’re not owning it. Well, that’s the most hurtful thing ever,” Khalil said in a phone interview, “because you can’t heal until that happens. You can’t move on. Until Ohio State really takes ownership of it, embraces it, they’re gong to continue to be a disturbed culture and one that breeds this negative atmosphere.”

