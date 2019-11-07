Details of Steffen’s injury were not immediately available.

U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter will not finalize his roster until Monday. He is currently conducting a pre-camp in Bradenton, Fla., with 20 MLS-based players.

On Thursday he added nine players from overseas to the list: forwards Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent and Tyler Boyd; midfielders Weston McKennie and Alfredo Morales; and defenders Sergiño Dest, John Brooks, Tim Ream and DeAndre Yedlin.

Barring injury, all nine will make the final roster Monday.

Of the 20 players in camp now, some will be sent home and five will join the under-23 squad for a tournament in the Canary Islands. The U-23 players are defender Mark McKenzie, midfielders Brenden Aaronson and Djordje Mihailovic, and forwards Jeremy Ebobisse and Jonathan Lewis.

Seattle’s Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris and Toronto’s Michael Bradley might join the senior group following MLS Cup on Sunday.

Three European-based players called into this camp were not part of last month’s roster: Brooks, Dest and Morales. Two players from last month’s camp will not return: Steffen and defender Matt Miazga.

Dest, a 19-year-old fullback for European power Ajax, last week committed to the U.S. program after weighing an opportunity to represent the Netherlands. He is a dual national. He had turned down last month’s call-up to give himself more time to decide.

The Americans’ 2-0 defeat at Canada last month left them second in the group. First-place Canada (nine points from three matches) needs just a draw against the United States (three points from two matches) to advance to the Nations League semifinals. Cuba is winless in three games.

The current list of players under consideration for the final roster:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Sergiño Dest (Ajax), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Tim Ream (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC).

Midfielders: Sebastian Lletget (L.A. Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).

Forwards: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).

