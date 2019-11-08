Wiseman played that season under Hardaway, who was an assistant coach at East High School, and on his AAU team during the summer of 2018. Hardaway landed the Memphis head coaching job before last season. Hardaway played for Memphis from 1991 to 1993 before being selected third overall in the 1993 NBA draft.

Shortly after Hardaway became the Tigers head coach, he secured Wiseman as his prized recruit for the program’s 2019 class. Wiseman was widely regarded the top recruit in the country.

His recruitment gave the Tigers the top recruiting class of 2019, according to 247Sports and Scout, this despite the fact that Memphis hadn’t been ranked since 2014.

“The University is currently working with the NCAA staff to restore his playing status, and we are hopeful for a speedy resolution to the matter,” the statement said.

“The University of Memphis has high standards of ethical conduct for all faculty, staff and students, and we take seriously any allegations or conduct that is not aligned with our mission,” the statement continued. “We will acknowledge and accept responsibility for proven violations of NCAA bylaws. The University of Memphis firmly supports James, Coach Hardaway and our men’s basketball program in this matter.”

The 7-foot-1 Wiseman had 28 points and 11 rebounds in his collegiate debut for the No. 14 Tigers on Tuesday night against South Carolina State.

He’s widely projected to be a top-five pick in the 2020 with several outlets regarding him as the top overall selection.

“We will continue to be cooperative, respectful and professional in our dealings with the NCAA, while availing ourselves of every resource in the best interests of our student-athletes, our coach, and our University,” Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch said in the university-issued statement. “It is clear to me in my short time here that Memphians will stand up and fight, both for each other and for what is right, and I am proud to stand with them.”

