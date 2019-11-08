Young, a junior who attended DeMatha High School near the Maryland campus, has a national-best 13.5 sacks this season, which is one away from the Buckeyes’ single-season record and more than what 28 NCAA teams have compiled. He has recorded a sack in 10 consecutive games, with four of them coming two weeks ago in a dominant win over then-No. 13 Wisconsin. Young is one of only two defensive players to be named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the nation’s best college football player, and is regarded to be in the running for the Heisman Trophy, which has been awarded to only one defensive player.