But according to Austin Ward of Letterman Row, who first broke the story, Young could be facing an indefinite suspension.
AD
AD
The Buckeyes (8-0) were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, which were released this week. No team that was ranked No. 1 in the initial CFP rankings has ever gone on to win the national championship.
Read more:
With Ohio State facing latest sex abuse suit, attorney says May report ‘barely scratches the surface’
John Feinstein: Two college football unbeatens will battle in a sporting temple. It’s Princeton vs. Dartmouth.
AD
AD