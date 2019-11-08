Ohio State announced Friday morning that standout defensive end Chase Young will miss Saturday’s game against Maryland as the school’s athletic department investigates “a possible NCAA issue from 2018” that may affect his eligibility.

Young, a junior who attended DeMatha High School near the Maryland campus, has a national-best 13.5 sacks this season, which is one away from the Buckeyes’ single-season record and more than what 28 NCAA teams have compiled. He has recorded a sack in 10 consecutive games, with four of them coming two weeks ago in a dominant win over then-No. 13 Wisconsin. Young is one of only two defensive players to be named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the nation’s best college football player, and is regarded to be in the running for the Heisman Trophy, which has been awarded to only one defensive player.

But according to Austin Ward of Letterman Row, who first broke the story, Young could be facing an indefinite suspension.

The Buckeyes (8-0) were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, which were released this week. No team that was ranked No. 1 in the initial CFP rankings has ever gone on to win the national championship.

