“I’m feeling good,” Mahomes said at a news conference. “I had a good week of practice and I’m ready to get out there.”

Mahomes said he has been practicing with a knee brace and likely will have to wear it during games for now but might be able to play without the brace later in the season.

“We knew kind of how we’ve been doing the whole process of the injury in general is just kind of, like, seeing how I felt every single day,” Mahomes said. “I knew I had a chance once I kind of talked to all those doctors and they said that as long as I was functioning well and moving well that I could play this week. Coach Reid wanted me to kind of still take it day by day. So I went out here and practiced, took the reps and I haven’t had any pains or any setbacks. And so as long as we keep going with that, then I’m glad to be back out there.”

Mahomes participated fully in the Chiefs’ practices this week.

“Patrick did practice a full practice,” Reid said at a news conference. “Unless something happens here, he’ll be the guy that plays. And so you can go whatever direction you want to go with it. I’m gonna see how he did after this practice. But right now, that’s what it looks like.”

Mahomes was hurt on a quarterback sneak during an Oct. 17 victory at Denver.

“I didn’t know exactly what it was,” he said Friday. “I just knew I couldn’t straighten my leg. And so I kind of looked over and saw my kneecap a little out of place. I kind of just sat there and didn’t want to move. The doctors came out and put it back in. I kind of took those first few steps and it was kind of like gingerly walking. But then I realized I didn’t really have much pain at all, if any. So I just kind of walked off the field and got the exams and everything looked good.”

Tests showed no significant damage to Mahomes’s knee beyond the dislocation. He said Friday that he consulted with two doctors in addition to the team’s medical staff. Mahomes called the injury a fluke occurrence, although he acknowledged that he probably faces a slightly increased risk of re-injury to that knee.

“Whenever you're on that football field, there's always a chance of injury,” Mahomes said. “So as long as I'm functioning and I'm moving around the right way, then I think I can go out there and play.”

The Chiefs won one of the two starts made by backup Matt Moore and lead the AFC West with a record of 6-3. Mahomes said he believes that he returns “in a great spot.”

Reid said it has been “so far, so good” in Mahomes’s recovery from the injury.

“He’s done a good job,” Reid said. “That’s the way he is. He’s done everything he’s been asked to do and worked hard, been honest with us to this point.”

Mahomes won the MVP award last season as a second-year pro, throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns during the regular season and taking the Chiefs to the AFC title game before they lost at home to the New England Patriots in overtime. He has thrown for 2,180 yards, with 15 touchdown passes and one interception, in seven games this season.

