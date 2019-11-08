Escambia County major Andrew Hobbs confirmed to The Post that the U.S. Marshal service contacted Escambia police Thursday night around 11 p.m. requesting assistance. Alabama authorities issued a first-degree kidnapping warrant for Yazeed earlier that day; at the time, he was out on bond for an unrelated kidnapping and attempted murder charge.

“The suspect fled the area when we arrived,” Hobbs said, but found and apprehended in a wooded area off the interstate, on Pine Forest Road, two exits into Florida from Alabama.

The 30 year old is being held in county jail for the Auburn police to pick him up on an out-of-state warrant, Hobbs said. He has not been charged with crimes in Escambia.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Dante Gordon confirmed the arrest but offered no information on whether authorities had found Blanchard.

Auburn police chief Paul Register did not return The Washington Post’s request for comment.

Blanchard, a student at Southern Union State Community College in Alabama, was last seen in Auburn on Oct. 23.

Police discovered her car, a 2017 Honda CRV, in Montgomery, about an hour away, last Friday. It had damage on the passenger’s side that wasn’t there when the SUV was last spotted in Auburn late Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Law enforcement on Monday released a snippet of video from a surveillance camera at a local convenience store, which showed Blanchard purchasing something there Wednesday.

