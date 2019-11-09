AD

Then the ranking committee knocked each side down a peg. Ohio State, it declared, was the nation’s top team, not those fighting Tigers or rolling Crimson Tide.

Oh, well. The country will have to settle for No. 2 hosting No. 3. The winner almost inevitably will head to the Southeastern Conference championship game. (Auburn and Texas A&M, the third- and fourth-best teams in the SEC West, already have two losses apiece.) The loser could make the College Football Playoff, anyway.

Alabama’s offense, the second-ranked scoring offense in the country, could be hampered by a less than healthy quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The junior continues recovering from an ankle injury, and though he will almost certainly start — a proposition that was once in doubt — he might not be the same spunky Tua, known to whirl around in the pocket and keep plays alive.

“I watched Tua practice [Thursday], he’s not 100 percent,” CBS analyst Gary Danielson told College Sports on SiriusXM radio late in the week. “I don’t care what Alabama says. I don’t care what Tua says. I watched him. He doesn’t have that spring in his step. It’s not natural.”

Good thing the Tide’s running backs, Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr., are fully healthy after an early-season injury bug. Alabama’s receiving corps, too, including Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle, might be the deepest in the country.

Joe Burrow leads an offense for LSU that is finally comfortable throwing the ball down the field. First-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady has earned the trust of Coach Ed Orgeron after engineering big games through the air against Texas, Florida and Mississippi State. Even in a tight win over Auburn, by far Burrow’s worst game of the year, he still completed 76.2 percent of his passes for 321 yards. He’s averaging 350 passing yards a game, second in FBS.

Throwing to targets like Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, who each have nine touchdowns, certainly helps. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 323 yards and three scores in his last three games.

