Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin will miss Saturday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights because of an “upper body” injury that is considered day-to-day.

“[It was] an injury we found out about yesterday, so we will go from there,” said Capitals Coach Todd Reirden, who didn’t offer any further details. Hagelin was not a participant at the team’s optional skate on Friday but did not appear to miss any shifts during Thursday’s 5-4 overtime win against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center. Hagelin, who the team acquired at last season’s trade deadline, has been a driving force of the Capitals’ penalty kill success this season. The unit has launched itself to eighth in the league at 85.7 percent.

Taking Hagelin’s place as the third-line left wing is Chandler Stephenson. Stephenson, who has been in and out of the lineup to start the season, has played in 13 games this season, recording two goals and one assist while averaging 11:05 of ice time.

“Just don’t think too much,” Stephenson said. “Just go out and play the game and don’t look into it and obviously you want to stay in the lineup every night, but you think ‘I need to stay in the lineup every night,’ and you just go out and do what you do and do your thing.”

The 25-year-old forward recently saw time on the fourth line after center Nic Dowd suffered a lower body injury on Oct. 29 in Toronto. Dowd missed three games due to injury, but is now healthy and will be back the lineup against Vegas as the team’s fourth-line center.

Flanking Dowd with Stephenson getting the temporary bump to the third line will be Brendan Leipsic and Travis Boyd. Stephenson will skate alongside Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway.

“It’s obviously just nice to have that confidence in the coaching staff and I think it’s going to be fun playing with Hath and Lars,” Stephenson said. “They just work so hopefully we will get a lot of pucks and a lot of chances so hopefully we have chemistry early.”

In other injury news, the Capitals are still with forward Richard Panik (upper body) who remains on long-term injured reserve. Panik played in eight games before he was injured and did not record a goal nor an assist. He was originally skating on the third line, before a shuffle dropped him to the fourth line.

Panik is not eligible to come back until Monday’s game against Arizona. Washington will have to make some tough roster decisions at that point, with Panik and his $2.75 million salary going back on the books. The most likely scenario is that the Capitals will have to send a forward down to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey Pa.

