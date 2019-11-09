Boston, who arrived at South Carolina from Worcester, Mass. ranked the No. 3 recruit in the country, may yet have really, really big things ahead in her career; her talent and the fact that she plays for No. 8 South Carolina afford that possibility.

AD

AD

But on Sunday, when the Gamecocks travel to play No. 4 Maryland (1-0), she won’t be the only highly touted freshman on court. Three South Carolina classmates ranked among ESPN’s top 11 recruits in the country last year. She’ll also be playing against three freshmen who ranked among the nation’s top 90 recruits and made their college debuts in Maryland’s season-opening rout of Wagner on Tuesday.

All told, Sunday’s nationally televised game promises to be a freshman fete, pitting last year’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation (South Carolina) and the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in the nation (Maryland) against each other in College Park for an early-season treat.

“It's probably a little bit different than anything that they've been through, a college game, a big top-10 matchup on national TV,” Staley said of her young players. “I know they are super excited and ready to rock and roll. What that looks like on Sunday afternoon, I really don't know."

AD

AD

Both Maryland’s freshman class — point guard Ashley Owusu, guard Diamond Miller and forward Faith Masonius, along with touted guard Zoe Young, who will sit out this season after suffering a torn ACL — and South Carolina’s newcomers — Boston, guard Zia Cooke, guard Breanna Beal and forward Laeticia Amihere — face high expectations. Staley’s last recruiting class with this much talent came in 2014, and that No. 2-ranked group led by A’ja Wilson delivered the Gamecocks four SEC tournament championships, three Elite Eights, two Final Fours and the 2017 national title.

Boston, Cooke and Beal started for the Gamecocks in the season opener just as Owusu and Miller did for Maryland on Tuesday.

“The fact that there are so many freshmen coming in and making an impact right away,” Masonius said. “That really shows that we’ve been working hard, working with our teammates and coaches just to — I don’t know, come into this college game and do what we can do and show that it doesn’t really matter what grade you’re in. You can make an impact in many different ways, any year, any time.”

AD

AD

“Age is just a number” has been Maryland Coach Brenda Frese's favorite refrain of late when asked to explain her freshman class's preternatural poise on court.

But Frese also acknowledges that playing South Carolina in the second game of the season is a big step up in competition for her young players. She expects them to rely on their experience within the USA Basketball system and playing for state championships to stay calm. She also reminds them that a little pregame anxiety is healthy.

“If anything at this point, it's just infusing confidence,” Frese said. “But I think there's kind of a youthful bliss to them not knowing, sometimes. You don't want to layer, sometimes, or you'll add more pressure."

AD

Staley has been telling her freshmen the same thing to prepare them for Sunday’s game, which is the second of a home-and-away series, the first of which Maryland won on the road last year. The Terps will return to South Carolina next season for a third installment.

AD

Staley “just wants us to relax because like, we have the talent,” Boston said. “We really have good talent on our team, so I think it’s just about focusing in, and relaxing on court.”

Relaxing may be easier said than done when facing the first top-10 matchup and first nationally televised bout just two games into these players’ college careers.

But Sunday also present an unusually fun element of healthy competition for these freshmen who all know each other well from playing high-level AAU basketball in high school — a separate game within the game.

AD

“It’s definitely kind of a thing where we want to show our freshmen are better than theirs,” Masonius said with a laugh. “We were the No. 1 recruiting class for a little bit, but then I think they stepped in and took it. It’s definitely a thing that we’re trying to take pride in and show that we are the better class.”

Read more:

AD