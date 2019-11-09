A trio of second-year players boosted the Terps, providing a glimpse of the growth of a team that will lean all season on its sophomore core. As he’s bound to do many times this year, big man Jalen Smith led the Terps with 19 points and added 11 rebounds. Aaron Wiggins, praised as one of the players who took a massive leap in the offseason, notched his first career double-double, finishing with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Eric Ayala, who plays with poise and a newfound sense of physicality, added 13 points.

After a scoreless first half, senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. scored all of his 14 points in the second. Although Maryland has touted its depth, the Terps primarily called upon six players — five returners and freshman Donta Scott — to fend off Rhode Island.

In this matchup, the Terps faced “a step up in competition,” as Coach Mark Turgeon called it Friday. He was right; the Rams posed challenges. Surely they weren’t as significant as some of the ones Maryland will run into this winter, but Maryland for a while looked less like a title contender and more like a squad with problems to solve. It’s early, though: Two games have been played, with dozens to go. There’s reassurance in how the Terps worked through a deficit, which was as large as 12, and found a way to win handily.

Maryland didn’t take its first lead until Scott made a three-pointer with just more than a minute to go in the first half. The Terps made eight of their last 11 shots of the half while Rhode Island hit two of its last 10 attempts. The arena finally came alive as Maryland went on a 10-0 run during this stretch.

Darryl Morsell, a junior who has started most games in his college career but came off the bench in Tuesday’s season-opening win against Holy Cross, rejoined the starting lineup against the Rams. Turgeon said before the game that he planned to start Morsell because of the respect he has for the Rams’ guards, a group led by Jeff Dowtin, who scored 14 points.

Usually tasked with guarding the opponent’s best player, Morsell rarely accumulates eye-popping statistics. But since the beginning of March, Morsell had averaged 12.8 points while totaling 20 assists and only three turnovers during that six-game stretch entering Saturday.

In the first 10 minutes against the Rams, Morsell turned the ball over three times, twice by traveling. Following the first traveling call, Morsell and Rhode Island guard Tyrese Martin received technical fouls after a skirmish. Morsell finished with a team-high five turnovers, and his teammates struggled to take care of the ball, too.

Maryland had an abysmal start, racking up 12 turnovers through 22 possessions. In the opener, the Terps had just eight in the entire game, a short-lived bright spot after the same problem plagued them last year. Rhode Island had 18 turnovers, 11 of which came in the first half, which helped keep Maryland from falling into a deeper hole.

Freshman forward Makhi Mitchell earned his first college start, the second of Turgeon’s two swaps in the lineup from the opener. But Mitchell picked up two fouls in the first three minutes and headed to the bench soon after. Mitchell, who didn’t return in the first half and played just one minute in the second, finished with four fouls and two points.

The Rams shot 20.6 percent in the second half as Maryland’s defensive effort helped tilt the game in the Terps’ favor. The game started poorly, but the Terps still left with a win and an undefeated record, another step forward during a season in which much is expected.

