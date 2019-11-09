On Friday night, Smith backed up starter Isaiah Thomas as the floor leader for the five-man reserve unit. But when the game was handed over to the bench, at least in his perspective, Smith dropped the baton.

“When you come into the game, you’ve got to —," Smith said, snapping his fingers to indicate a kind of pep and pace the bench should display. “You can win or lose games with your second unit.

AD

“Defensively, I’ve got to bring some juice. Offensively, push the basketball,” Smith continued. “I’ve got to be better.”

AD

While the Wizards (2-6) searched for reasons for their 113-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers — the first-half turnovers and penetrable defense topped the list — Smith suggested the problems took root with the second unit. Though the starters set the tone for the lopsided first half by surrendering possessions and points, Washington trailed by only four points at the end of the first frame. However, the deficit swelled to 10 by the time Coach Scott Brooks began to reinsert starters in the second quarter.

When 2:52 remained in the first half, Washington trailed 61-41; the second straight game the team had fallen into a deficit of 20 points or more.

AD

“Well, I only look at myself and when I say that, I say that in a sense of when I come into the game, are we taking the lead up or taking it down?” Smith said. “And I thought specifically, like the Indiana game [Nov. 6], I kind of kicked myself. I thought T.J. [McConnell] kind of controlled that. We allowed [Cleveland] to get the lead tonight and that’s on me.”

AD

Although the Wizards are 1-2 in the past three games with a win over the Detroit Pistons, during that stretch they ranked last in the league in points allowed in the second quarter (37.3). Due to the rhythm of the Wizards’ rotations, a five-man bench unit has been on the floor at the start of the second quarter while the starters close the frame.

On Wednesday, the Pacers established their lead with a 44-point second quarter, forcing the Wizards into playing catch-up for the rest of the game before taking the loss. Then on Friday night, Cleveland’s 37-point second quarter, in which the Cavaliers bench outscored Washington 19-2, once again forced the Wizards into an uphill climb.

AD

Despite the feeble first half, the Wizards as a whole played better as the game went on. The defense locked up in the third quarter and through the second half, Smith and reserve forward Davis Bertans scored five points each. The comeback, however, fell short in the fourth quarter as Washington scored only 16 points.

AD

“At some point you’ve got to be able to knock down the big shots and give guys the good looks to be able to knock them down,” said CJ Miles, who played the backup minutes at small forward and finished 0 for 7 from the floor. “There’s going to be nights that you live with sometimes not being able to make the long ball, but as long as the effort’s there and you play the right way you always find a chance to be in the game. [That’s] what we did in the second half to get back in the game. Just didn’t knock down some shots.”

The Wizards still pulled within one point and seemingly had the momentum to take over the lead. Then, shots stopped falling. Instead of blaming the fourth-quarter shooting for the loss, Smith looked at the first half and saw where the second unit could have made a greater contribution.

AD

“You can’t put yourself in a hole,” Smith said. “A lot of times as fans, people just look at the fourth quarter … that’s not the tell-all, be-all. So I think sometimes if you handle what you have to do in the second quarter and throughout the game, then when you get into that fourth quarter you don’t have to exert so much energy and you can push through.”

Read more:

AD