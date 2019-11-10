Many players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

*Named to U.S. men’s national team for Nations League matches vs. Canada and Cuba

**Named to U.S. men’s under-23 squad for Canary Islands tournament

ENGLAND

Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic*: played 80 minutes (scored in 79th) in 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin*: played (scored in 42nd) in 2-1 victory over Bournemouth

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: played 90 in U-23s’ 1-0 cup defeat to West Brom

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s in cup match vs. Doncaster on Monday

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 18): data unavailable for U-23s’ 2-1 cup victory over Birmingham City

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in U-23s’ 1-1 cup draw with Plymouth Argyle

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): U-23s, no match scheduled

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18s

Women’s Super League

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Luton Town

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Birmingham City

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: in the 18 but did not play (started in U-23s’ 4-3 cup defeat to Watford)

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to West Brom

Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers**, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: in the 18 but did not play in 4-2 victory at Barnsley

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson**: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Brentford

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 73 in 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough

League One

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 62 in 3-1 FA Cup victory at Maidenhead

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 FA Cup draw with Gillingham

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Dover

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Hamilton

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory at Livingston

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 17): U-18s

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Dundee

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Inverness

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent* (age 19): entered in 81st in 3-1 defeat at Mönchengladbach

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured)

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie*: played 90 in 3-3 draw with Fortuna Düsseldorf (started at center back)

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 (declined USMNT call-up to recover from tendinitis in right knee)

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales*: played 90+

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks*: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 4-2 victory at Hertha Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Freiburg

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Augsburg

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18 for 3-2 victory at Mainz

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards** (age 19): played 90 in 2-1 victory over Magdeburg

Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 (scored in 42nd and 45th) in Augsburg II’s 4-0 victory at Rosenheim

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott** (age 20): did not play in Köln II’s 3-0 victory over Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): did not play for Schalke II

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19s

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): scored for U-19s

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: played 90 (scored in 14th) in 3-2 defeat at Sandhausen

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: entered in 66th in 1-1 draw at Holstein Kiel

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: entered in 77th in 1-1 draw with Stuttgart

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: entered in 62nd in 2-2 draw at Darmstadt

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Bochum

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): did not play (injured) for Hannover II’s 2-1 defeat at Drochtersen/Assel

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s

Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s

3 Liga

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to 1860 Munich

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat to Waldof Mannheim

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: in the 18 but did not play

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Metz

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: entered in 90th in 3-1 victory over Amiens

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Metz defender Kristen Ricks: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Girona

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: vs. Chievo later Sunday

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergino Dest (age 19): entered in 55th in 4-0 victory over Utrecht

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 90 in 6-1 defeat at Heracles

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) at AZ Alkmaar later Sunday

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Eerste Divisie

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Dordrecht

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma** (age 19): played 90 in 1-1 draw with Telstar

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): not in the 18

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez** (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 5-1 victory over Den Bosch

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): not in the 18

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat at Antwerp

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat to Waasland-Beveren

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Cercle Brugge

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory at Zulte-Waregem

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Maritimo

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19s

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: injured, no match scheduled, FIFA international window

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 4-3 defeat at Young Boys

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 (assist) in 2-1 victory over Mattersburg

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi**: played 90 (scored in 14th) in 2-2 draw with Nordsjaelland

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis** (age 20): played 90

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): not in the 18

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured)

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Copenhagen

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Silkeborg

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in 84th in 2-0 cup victory at Varnamo

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: no match scheduled

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): no match scheduled

Damallsvenskan

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled

Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: entered in 84th in 4-0 victory over Stromsgodset

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: entered in 76th in 1-0 victory over Denizlispor

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: played 90 (scored in 68th) in 3-2 defeat at Volos

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Enosis

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: at Hapoel Kfar Saba later Sunday

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: starting vs. Beitar Jerusalem later Sunday

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Hapoel Haifa

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: no match scheduled

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: no match scheduled

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Godoy Cruz

BRAZIL

Serie A

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): vs. Fluminense later Sunday

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: no match scheduled

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory at San Luis

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: not in the 18 for 4-0 victory over Toluca

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: in the 18 but did not play in 5-0 defeat to Club America

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Pachuca

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18 for 3-2 defeat at Chivas

Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: not in the 18 for 4-0 defeat to Monterrey