Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic*: played 80 minutes (scored in 79th) in 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace
5 goals in his last 3 games— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 9, 2019
It's @cpulisic_10's world and we're just living in it! pic.twitter.com/p7O21ObUwI
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin*: played (scored in 42nd) in 2-1 victory over Bournemouth
.@yedlinny!!!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 9, 2019
The second American to score a header in the Premier League today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DmLANsiz6G
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: played 90 in U-23s’ 1-0 cup defeat to West Brom
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s in cup match vs. Doncaster on Monday
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled
Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 18): data unavailable for U-23s’ 2-1 cup victory over Birmingham City
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in U-23s’ 1-1 cup draw with Plymouth Argyle
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): U-23s, no match scheduled
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18s
Women’s Super League
Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Championship
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Luton Town
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Birmingham City
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: in the 18 but did not play (started in U-23s’ 4-3 cup defeat to Watford)
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to West Brom
Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers**, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: in the 18 but did not play in 4-2 victory at Barnsley
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson**: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Brentford
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 73 in 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough
League One
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 62 in 3-1 FA Cup victory at Maidenhead
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 FA Cup draw with Gillingham
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Dover
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Hamilton
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory at Livingston
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves
Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 17): U-18s
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Dundee
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Inverness
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent* (age 19): entered in 81st in 3-1 defeat at Mönchengladbach
Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured)
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie*: played 90 in 3-3 draw with Fortuna Düsseldorf (started at center back)
Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 (declined USMNT call-up to recover from tendinitis in right knee)
Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales*: played 90+
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks*: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 4-2 victory at Hertha Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Freiburg
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Augsburg
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18 for 3-2 victory at Mainz
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards** (age 19): played 90 in 2-1 victory over Magdeburg
Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 (scored in 42nd and 45th) in Augsburg II’s 4-0 victory at Rosenheim
Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott** (age 20): did not play in Köln II’s 3-0 victory over Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): did not play for Schalke II
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19s
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): scored for U-19s
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: played 90 (scored in 14th) in 3-2 defeat at Sandhausen
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: entered in 66th in 1-1 draw at Holstein Kiel
Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: entered in 77th in 1-1 draw with Stuttgart
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: entered in 62nd in 2-2 draw at Darmstadt
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Bochum
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): did not play (injured) for Hannover II’s 2-1 defeat at Drochtersen/Assel
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s
Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s
3 Liga
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to 1860 Munich
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat to Waldof Mannheim
Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: in the 18 but did not play
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Metz
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: entered in 90th in 3-1 victory over Amiens
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Metz defender Kristen Ricks: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Segunda Division
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Girona
ITALY
Serie B
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: vs. Chievo later Sunday
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergino Dest (age 19): entered in 55th in 4-0 victory over Utrecht
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 90 in 6-1 defeat at Heracles
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) at AZ Alkmaar later Sunday
Eredivisie Women
PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Eerste Divisie
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Dordrecht
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma** (age 19): played 90 in 1-1 draw with Telstar
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): not in the 18
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez** (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 5-1 victory over Den Bosch
Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): not in the 18
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat at Antwerp
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat to Waasland-Beveren
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Cercle Brugge
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory at Zulte-Waregem
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Maritimo
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s
Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19s
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: injured, no match scheduled, FIFA international window
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 4-3 defeat at Young Boys
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 (assist) in 2-1 victory over Mattersburg
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi**: played 90 (scored in 14th) in 2-2 draw with Nordsjaelland
Emmanuel Sabbi’s goal against Nordsjælland. Nice work to take the shot first time on the volley. Expect him to be on the radar of plenty of bigger clubs come January. pic.twitter.com/HDL46G3zl3— Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) November 10, 2019
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis** (age 20): played 90
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): not in the 18
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured)
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Copenhagen
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Silkeborg
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in 84th in 2-0 cup victory at Varnamo
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: no match scheduled
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): no match scheduled
Damallsvenskan
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled
Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled, FIFA international window
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: entered in 84th in 4-0 victory over Stromsgodset
TURKEY
Super Lig
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: entered in 76th in 1-0 victory over Denizlispor
GREECE
Super League 1
Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: played 90 (scored in 68th) in 3-2 defeat at Volos
In the Greek Super League, Panetolikos is still without a win through 10 games but 2015 U.S U-23 winger Gboli Ariyibi with his fist goal of the season for the club in a 3-2 loss to Volos Nps pic.twitter.com/WyrFfptL5A— American Soccer Now (@ClassicASN) November 10, 2019
CYPRUS
1 Division
Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Enosis
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: at Hapoel Kfar Saba later Sunday
Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: starting vs. Beitar Jerusalem later Sunday
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Hapoel Haifa
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: no match scheduled
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: no match scheduled
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Godoy Cruz
BRAZIL
Serie A
Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): vs. Fluminense later Sunday
ECUADOR
Serie A
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: no match scheduled
MEXICO
Liga MX
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory at San Luis
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: not in the 18 for 4-0 victory over Toluca
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: in the 18 but did not play in 5-0 defeat to Club America
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Pachuca
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18 for 3-2 defeat at Chivas
Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: not in the 18 for 4-0 defeat to Monterrey