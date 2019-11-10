Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic*: played 80 minutes (scored in 79th) in 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace

5 goals in his last 3 games



It's @cpulisic_10's world and we're just living in it! pic.twitter.com/p7O21ObUwI — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 9, 2019

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin*: played (scored in 42nd) in 2-1 victory over Bournemouth

.@yedlinny!!!



The second American to score a header in the Premier League today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DmLANsiz6G — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 9, 2019

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: played 90 in U-23s’ 1-0 cup defeat to West Brom

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s in cup match vs. Doncaster on Monday

AD

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled

AD

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 18): data unavailable for U-23s’ 2-1 cup victory over Birmingham City

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): in the 18 but did not play in U-23s’ 1-1 cup draw with Plymouth Argyle

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): U-23s, no match scheduled

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18s

Women’s Super League

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

AD

West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Luton Town

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Birmingham City

AD

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: in the 18 but did not play (started in U-23s’ 4-3 cup defeat to Watford)

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to West Brom

Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers**, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: in the 18 but did not play in 4-2 victory at Barnsley

AD

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson**: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Brentford

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 73 in 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough

League One

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 62 in 3-1 FA Cup victory at Maidenhead

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 FA Cup draw with Gillingham

AD

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Dover

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Hamilton

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory at Livingston

AD

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 17): U-18s

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Dundee

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Inverness

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent* (age 19): entered in 81st in 3-1 defeat at Mönchengladbach

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured)

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie*: played 90 in 3-3 draw with Fortuna Düsseldorf (started at center back)

AD

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 (declined USMNT call-up to recover from tendinitis in right knee)

AD

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales*: played 90+

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks*: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 4-2 victory at Hertha Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Freiburg

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat to Augsburg

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18 for 3-2 victory at Mainz

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards** (age 19): played 90 in 2-1 victory over Magdeburg

Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18

AD

AD

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 (scored in 42nd and 45th) in Augsburg II’s 4-0 victory at Rosenheim

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott** (age 20): did not play in Köln II’s 3-0 victory over Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): did not play for Schalke II

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19s

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s

AD

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): scored for U-19s

AD

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: played 90 (scored in 14th) in 3-2 defeat at Sandhausen

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: entered in 66th in 1-1 draw at Holstein Kiel

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: entered in 77th in 1-1 draw with Stuttgart

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: entered in 62nd in 2-2 draw at Darmstadt

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw with Bochum

AD

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): did not play (injured) for Hannover II’s 2-1 defeat at Drochtersen/Assel

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s

Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s

3 Liga

AD

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to 1860 Munich

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 defeat to Waldof Mannheim

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: in the 18 but did not play

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Metz

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: entered in 90th in 3-1 victory over Amiens

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

AD

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Metz defender Kristen Ricks: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Girona

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: vs. Chievo later Sunday

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergino Dest (age 19): entered in 55th in 4-0 victory over Utrecht

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 90 in 6-1 defeat at Heracles

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) at AZ Alkmaar later Sunday

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Eerste Divisie

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 90 in 3-1 victory over Dordrecht

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma** (age 19): played 90 in 1-1 draw with Telstar

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): not in the 18

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez** (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 5-1 victory over Den Bosch

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): not in the 18

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat at Antwerp

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat to Waasland-Beveren

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Cercle Brugge

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory at Zulte-Waregem

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Maritimo

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19s

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: injured, no match scheduled, FIFA international window

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 4-3 defeat at Young Boys

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 (assist) in 2-1 victory over Mattersburg

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi**: played 90 (scored in 14th) in 2-2 draw with Nordsjaelland

Emmanuel Sabbi’s goal against Nordsjælland. Nice work to take the shot first time on the volley. Expect him to be on the radar of plenty of bigger clubs come January. pic.twitter.com/HDL46G3zl3 — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) November 10, 2019

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis** (age 20): played 90

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): not in the 18

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured)

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Copenhagen

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Silkeborg

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in 84th in 2-0 cup victory at Varnamo

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: no match scheduled

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): no match scheduled

Damallsvenskan

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled

Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled, FIFA international window

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: entered in 84th in 4-0 victory over Stromsgodset

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: entered in 76th in 1-0 victory over Denizlispor

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: played 90 (scored in 68th) in 3-2 defeat at Volos

In the Greek Super League, Panetolikos is still without a win through 10 games but 2015 U.S U-23 winger Gboli Ariyibi with his fist goal of the season for the club in a 3-2 loss to Volos Nps pic.twitter.com/WyrFfptL5A — American Soccer Now (@ClassicASN) November 10, 2019

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw with Enosis

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: at Hapoel Kfar Saba later Sunday

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: starting vs. Beitar Jerusalem later Sunday

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Hapoel Haifa

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: no match scheduled

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: no match scheduled

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Godoy Cruz

BRAZIL

Serie A

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): vs. Fluminense later Sunday

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: no match scheduled

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: not in the 18 for 2-0 victory at San Luis

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: not in the 18 for 4-0 victory over Toluca

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: in the 18 but did not play in 5-0 defeat to Club America

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Pachuca

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18 for 3-2 defeat at Chivas