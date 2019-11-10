AD

Vikings at Cowboys

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.

TV: NBC

Streaming: Yahoo Sports, fuboTV

The Cowboys are back in a good groove in what has been an up and down season. They started 3-0, then lost three games in a row before their latest recovery. The Cowboys are in good health and expect to have wide receiver Amari Cooper in the lineup despite a knee injury. They lead the league in total offense and are ranked sixth in the NFL in total defense, making them one of the league’s more balanced teams.

The Vikings are to be without two key starters in wide receiver Adam Thielen and defensive tackle Linval Joseph. The absence of Thielen due to a hamstring injury means that Cousins will have to lean heavily on wideout Stefon Diggs. The Vikings also could try to control the game with tailback Dalvin Cook, the NFL’s leading rusher entering Sunday’s play.

All eyes will be on Cousins, the $84 million quarterback who has a career record of 6-13 in prime-time games. On the road, he’s 1-7 in prime-time games and 4-17-1 against teams with winning records. Still, he has played well lately and he’s having a very good season with 16 touchdown passes, three interceptions and a passer rating of 112.0. Perhaps he can change the narrative about his big-game mettle.

The Vikings can’t afford missteps as they chase the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North and deal with the crowded NFC wild-card race.

