The Heat, through both President Pat Riley and Coach Erik Spoelstra, have had no comment on the matter and Waiters returned with the team to Miami after a 95-80 loss to the Lakers.

AD

Although marijuana is legal in many states and the District of Columbia, it remains on the NBA’s list of banned substances despite a growing movement. Former commissioner David Stern called the ban outdated, saying it was time to rethink it in the next collective bargaining agreement. “I think it’s time to take a whole new look at it,” Stern told CNBC recently. His feelings have changed, he said, because of the effectiveness of THC and CBD to treat pain, anxiety and other ailments.

AD

The NBA and the players association have jointly maintained an anti-drug program since 1983.

The incident complicates what already was a difficult stretch for Waiters, who missed time during preseason for what the team said were personal reasons. Then he was suspended by the Heat for the Oct. 23 season opener for “conduct detrimental to the team” after he criticized his role on social media. Through nine games, he has only twice been active and has not been in uniform and on the bench. In his absence, rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn have stepped up.

AD

According to ESPN, Waiters, 27, will miss out on a $1.2 million bonus if he misses four more games. He is due $24 million this season and next. He averaged 12 points and 2.6 rebounds in 44 games last season in Miami.

Read more NBA coverage from The Post:

AD

AD