After a severe lack of production early this year, Cousins has turned his season around, throwing for 1,481 yards and 13 touchdowns to just one interception in his last five games. He’s also cut his fumbles to just one in that span, compared to six in his first four games.

Eight seasons into his career and Cousins is still working on changing the narrative that he doesn’t come through on the big stage and in big moments.

Cousins is 6-13 all-time in prime time affairs, including a 4-9 record with the Redskins and a 2-4 mark with the Vikings. He’s 2-4 on Thursday nights, 1-0 on Saturday nights, 3-2 on Sunday nights (there’s hope yet, Vikings fans) and 0-7 on “Monday Night Football.”

Let’s take a look back at some of the moments that have defined Cousins’ tenure on prime time so far.

2015 Thursday night loss at New York Giants

Cousins and the Redskins struggled to find any offense until late in the game. The team trailed 25-6 in the fourth quarter, but Washington scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes. The Redskins still lost, 32-21, and Cousins finished the night with 316 yards through the air, one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

2016 Monday night loss vs. Pittsburgh

On the heels of a division-winning 2015 campaign, the Redskins were simply outworked in their season opener. Cousins threw for 329 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions as the Pittsburgh Steelers steamrolled the Redskins at FedEx Field, 38-16.

2016 Monday night loss vs. Carolina

At 7-5-1, the Redskins controlled their own playoff destiny heading into their Week 15 battle at FedEx Field against the Panthers. The Redskins ended up falling flat against the defending NFC champions in a listless 26-15 loss. Cousins struggled against a bad pass defense, throwing for an interception and no touchdowns. He added a sack-fumble to start the second half.

2018 Sunday night loss vs. New Orleans

Cousins, who signed with the Vikings in 2018, was facing a highly-motivated Saints team determined to make up for the “Minneapolis Miracle” that took place in the NFC divisional round nine months earlier. Cousins threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns but down seven in the third quarter, he tossed a pick-six to New Orleans cornerback P.J. Williams. The Saints got their revenge in Minnesota, in the form of a 30-20 victory.

2018 Sunday night loss at Chicago

Cousins completed 30 passes for 262 yards but his two touchdowns in the final five minutes weren’t enough to overcome a 22-6 deficit. He threw two interceptions, including a fourth-quarter pick-six to Bears safety Eddie Jackson. The Bears held on to win, 25-20.

