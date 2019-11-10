The score, which Siegenthaler initially caught in open ice off a savvy pass from Travis Boyd, showcased another step in the young defenseman’s growth in the league. After Siegenthaler played in 26 regular season games last season and four postseason games, he’s been a mainstay on the Capitals’ blue line this season. To start the year, he was playing on the top pairing with John Carlson while Michal Kempny was still recovering from his torn hamstring. When Kempny returned, Siegenthaler was moved to the third pair with Nick Jensen.

Siegenthaler’s development has slowed started to show, with his penalty kill prowess finally coming to fruition. After being on the unit last year he now feels comfortable in shorthanded situations, able to go against other team’s top power play.

The next phase in his development is getting him comfortable with five-on-five play. Siegenthaler can point to a few areas that need the most shoring up: breakouts passes, being hard in front of the net and playing systematically sound. Coach Todd Reirden has seen flashes of it this season, going against some top players, but Siegenthaler isn’t “fully ready” for it quite yet. That will be the next evolution of his game, and for Reirden, it is all by design.

“It was something we saw last year when he was challenged with it … initially last year he was playing third pair minutes and then this year he being used on penalty kill minutes so he started to be focused on that and that is part of his self evaluation,” Reirden said. Siegenthaler averaged 14:09 of ice time last year and now averages 17:49, as he also leads he team in shorthanded minutes.

And of course, Saturday’s goal was good too — it came on the first anniversary of Siegenthaler’s NHL debut. Tom Wilson congratulated Siegenthaler with a postgame shaving cream pie.

“He’s doing the right things, he’s supporting the rush like he’s supposed to and here sometimes you’re going to get those opportunities and just always fun to watch a guy score his first NHL goal,” Reirden said. “That was exciting, it was actually a really big point in the game too so meaningful goal at the time and happy for him. We continue to see him grow and get better.”

Reirden said the biggest key to a young defenseman’s growth is consistency. He starts to see a player’s upside as a defenseman around the 200-game mark (Siegenthaler has played 44 NHL games) and at that point their identity is still forming in terms of what they can do and what they can’t. Then it’s up to the coaching staff to slot them properly in the defensive pairings and see how they respond. Then, they’ll reslot them again later in the year or the following year and really be able to tell what the player can do.

“Our organization has done a good job of stockpiling a bunch of different types of defensemen and it’s nice to see Siegenthaler get rewarded tonight,” Reirden said. “But for me, it’s that consistency every night in night out. It’s a difficult league and especially when road games when you’re playing against some really high-end players and how you respond."

Reirden said more often than not with young defensemen if they make a few mistakes early in the game, then it spirals and can quickly turn negative. However, he believes one thing the organization’s young defensemen have done over the last few years is, if it’s they’ve had a bad shift or two, they are quick to move on. If they had a bad game, then it’s never having two in a row. It’s that mentality Reirden keys on when evaluating his players and will continue to do in the future.

For Siegenthaler in particular, the penalty kill has been a main focus, with him treating it like his “little baby.”

“So you know some guys their little babies are the PP, three on three, you know? PK is obviously my little baby so I got to put all my work into the PK when I am up,” Siegenthaler said. The defenseman said he watches every clip of every penalty kill after games. Often, he’ll go home after games and watch all his shifts for the entire game one by one.

Capitals assistant coach Scott Arniel said the number one thing about Siegenthaler is that he isn’t afraid to get in lanes and block shots. Siegenthaler, Arniel explained, has a good long stick and long arms, which always helps on the penalty kill. Since he is so mobile and agile, he is able to get good pressure in shorthanded situations and Siegenthaler is able to take advantage in tight spaces.

“I played PK my whole life so I’m used to it,” Siegenthaler said. “I’m not scared to block shots, I’m not scared to stay in front of the shots. That is part of the PK and if you want to be a good PK player you have to be willing to block shots and sacrifice your body.”

Where Siegenthaler thinks he needs slight improvement is on clears during the penalty kill. Sometimes, Siegenthaler said, he has more time than he thinks, but in some situations he’s been prone to panic and try to get the puck out as quick as possible. That leads to a bobbled puck and maybe it doesn’t travel 200 feet, which can lead to a turnover.

But for now, Siegenthaler is content with still learning, working on new aspects of his game as he is surrounded by a group of veteran defensemen who continue to heap praise on the youngster.

“He’s been great and I said that at the beginning of the year he was ready for a big year,” defenseman John Carlson said. “Just so much talent and skill. Upstairs he’s a balanced guy that’s into it every day, practice and games. I think he really wants to learn and I think this whole season he’s been playing awesome."

