“I’m incredibly proud to be his wife. He’s the toughest SOB, but I’m happy his body will get a little healing time. But LFC Lions fans … I know I can speak for all of us when I say it’s always nice to beat the Bears. Let’s go!”

Stafford, who was injured while scrambling in the loss last week to the Oakland Raiders, had started 136 consecutive games, last missing a game on Jan. 2, 2011. In his place, Jeff Driskel will start, with David Blough backing him up. It isn’t clear yet just how long Stafford will be out.

Stafford, who also has had a hip injury, is no stranger to back problems. Last season, he played through the fracture of one of the bony protrusions that extend from each vertebrae. This injury is not, he said last week, related to that and he was planning to start yet another game. Only Philip Rivers, with 218, has more consecutive starts among active quarterbacks and the streak is a matter of pride and competitiveness. Last week, Stafford spoke of texting with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, whose streak was ended recently at 154 games by an ankle injury.

“It means a lot, obviously,” Stafford said. “I just want to be out there for the guys. It doesn’t mean anything other than just I want to be available for those guys. I was actually texting Matt … I’m buddies with him, just I wanted him to keep history going because I know he is a tough guy that has played through a lot in his career, and [he] just wasn’t able to do it.”

Signed by the Lions in September, Driskel started five games for the Cincinnati Bengals last season, completing 59.7 percent of his passes and throwing for six touchdowns.

