

Lamar Jackson's romp through the NFL now includes a big win over the Patriots. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

The Baltimore Ravens demanded everyone’s attention last Sunday night, overwhelming the New England Patriots’ defense, handing New England its first loss and knocking the Patriots from the No. 1 spot in most pundits’ power rankings.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson solidified the argument that he at least belongs in the MVP conversation. The 6-2 Ravens are averaging an outrageous 222.1 passing yards and an outrageous-er 204.9 rushing yards per game. That’s a remarkable stat, and ESPN reports that no team in NFL history has averaged over 200 yards in both categories for an entire season.

What are the chances that the Ravens can do it? Injuries, of course, are unpredictable, but let’s just take a look at how the rest of the schedule shapes up. After this Sunday’s meeting with the winless Bengals, who now have the inside track for the top overall draft pick in 2020, the Ravens play the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills before closing with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. The stretch from Houston through the Bills features four straight teams with winning records, and three teams with top-12 defenses. Buckle up.

[There’s only one Christian McCaffrey, the prototypical modern NFL running back]

Six teams — the Broncos, Texans, Jaguars, Patriots, Eagles and Redskins — have byes this week.

All times Eastern.

1 Ravens at Bengals CBS 1 Bills at Browns CBS 1 Lions at Bears CBS 1 Giants at Jets Fox 1 Chiefs at Titans CBS 1 Cardinals at Buccaneers Fox 1 Falcons at Saints Fox 4:05 Dolphins at Colts CBS 4:25 Rams at Steelers Fox 4:25 Panthers at Packers Fox 8:20 Vikings at Cowboys NBC

The 1 p.m. games

Ravens (6-2) at Bengals (0-8), 1, CBS

Only four defenses have fewer sacks than the Ravens and the Bengals are one of those teams. That qualifies as good news for Cincinnati rookie quarterback Ryan Finley. During last week’s bye, Bengals first-year coach Zac Taylor made a big change, announcing that Finley (a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State) would replace Andy Dalton, the team’s all-time leader in passer rating (88.0) and winning percentage as a starter (68-58-2). The Ravens figure to have a field day on offense, with both Jackson and running back Mark Ingram on pace for more than 1,000 rushing yards.

Bills (6-2) at Browns (2-6), 1, CBS

It’s already over for the (favored) Browns; the sooner the cleanup of this hot mess begins the better. For the Bills, coming off a 24-9 stompin’ of the Redskins, that Patriots loss to the Ravens is a hopeful sign that New England’s iron grip on the AFC East might soon loosen. Buffalo’s defense has allowed 345 yards rushing on 64 carries over the last two game, while Browns QB Baker Mayfield looks like a beaten man.

What does Baker Mayfield look like he does for a living? pic.twitter.com/4nbYnTmNIs — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 4, 2019

Lions (3-4-1) at Bears (3-5), 1, CBS

Oddly, a Matt Patricia team is failing and flailing on defense, with the Lions losing four of their last six games despite scoring at least 22 points in all of them. Luckily, they now play the Bears, a team with an offense capable of shutting itself down, thank you very much. At the rate he is going, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, trying desperately to block out the criticism, may not finish with 2,500 yards passing or double digits in touchdown throws.

Giants (2-7) at Jets (1-7), 1, Fox

The last time these teams played, Brandon Marshall and Odell Beckham each topped 100 receiving yards. That was in 2015. The cat has spent more time in the MetLife end zone than these two teams.

[The sorry state of New York football will be on display in Giants-Jets matchup]

Chiefs (6-3) at Titans (4-5), 1, CBS

Patrick Mahomes sure looked as if he has gotten over the dislocated kneecap that sidelined him for the last two games, jumping up and down and happily scampering about as Harrison Butker kicked a field goal to beat the Vikings last week.

Cardinals (3-5-1) at Buccaneers (2-6), 1, Fox

It’s the Bruce Arians Bowl, with the current Tampa Bay coach facing his old team two years after (temporarily) leaving the business. Arians never finished with fewer than seven wins during his five seasons coaching the Cardinals. With the Bucs having lost four straight, reaching seven wins seems like a long shot.

Falcons (1-7) at Saints (7-1), 1, Fox

Falcons Coach Dan Quinn remains on the hot seat and Drew Brees definitely is back, with Sean Payton and Saints fans sharing their gratitude for the 5-0 record Teddy Bridgewater ran off while Brees was recovering from surgery.

The afternoon games

Dolphins (1-7) at Colts (5-3), 4:05, CBS

There was some good news about the knee injury Jacoby Brissett suffered last week. It’s just an MCL sprain, and the Colts could choose to play it safe and rest him, giving Brian Hoyer the start against the woeful Dolphins.

[Bengals now lead NFL’s race to the bottom, but don’t count out the Dolphins and Redskins]

Rams (5-3) at Steelers (4-4), 4:25, Fox

With their season on the brink, the Steelers responded with a 26-24 win over the Colts, their fourth win in five games. Their effort against the Rams will determine how hopeful the Steelers should be about turning around a season that began with three straight losses. L.A., in the ultracompetitive NFC West, needs a win to keep up with San Francisco (8-0) and Seattle (7-2).

Panthers (5-3) at Packers (7-2), 4:25, Fox

On offense, the Packers probably need to run more, after rushing only 11 times in a loss to the Chargers. On defense, the team has given up at least 22 points in six straight games and has only six takeaways over that span (after having eight over the first three games). Against the Chargers, Aaron Rodgers averaged just 3.7 net yards per pass play. And remember all those early-season games in Lambeau? The payback is that this is the Packers’ only home game over a 48-day period that ends Dec. 7. With Cam Newton’s season finished (and his future with the Panthers a question mark), this is Kyle Allen’s team — with an MVP-level assist from Christian McCaffrey, who is on pace for 330 carries, 1,762 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.

The Sunday night game

Vikings (6-3) at Cowboys (5-3), 8:20, NBC

Minnesota is coming off a tough loss in Kansas City, falling on Butker’s field goal at the end, while the Cowboys turned around their Monday night game against the Giants with the help of a black cat. The Vikings’ Dalvin Cook has 1,232 yards from scrimmage — second most through nine games in team history (Adrian Peterson had 1,301 yards at this point in 2007). After a stellar October, November started poorly for Kirk Cousins, who, in two seasons in Minnesota, hasn’t won a game when trailing in the fourth quarter. He passed for three touchdowns against the Chiefs, but completed only 19 of 38 passes for 220 yards — the second time in two seasons with the Vikings that he has not completed over 50 percent of his passes. Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ defense needs to step it up; it has only 23 interceptions over the last 36 games.

Read more NFL coverage from The Post:

Best bets for NFL Week 10: Take the Bills and Seahawks to cover

Jon Gruden has the Raiders on the rise and in playoff contention after a victory over the Chargers

Antonio Brown says he’s done with NFL, then changes his mind ahead of meeting with league

NFL Week 10 power rankings: The Patriots aren’t first and the Dolphins aren’t last

Clayton: NFL midseason award picks, from MVP to rookies of the year

An NFL player threatened to fight fans and called a broadcaster ‘a cracker.’ His team cut him.

Bill Callahan won’t name Dwayne Haskins the Redskins’ starter, will wait until after bye

Redskins place Trent Williams on non-football injury list, meaning he won’t play in 2019

Deion Sanders, who has never coached in college, reportedly is on Florida State’s list