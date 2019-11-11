The reigning Big Ten Player of the year, Winston, who had written his brother’s “Smoothie” nickname on his shoes, finished with a team-high 17 points and 11 assists, his 13th career double-double, as the Spartans won, 100-47.

Cassius Winston is starting for @MSU_Basketball after the passing of his brother.pic.twitter.com/af2LfaA1Lf — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 11, 2019

“My message to the team tonight was play with a broken heart,” Izzo said with a sigh (via Freep.com). “You always look at it that you want to play for somebody, this and that. These guys’ hearts were broken. I’ve coached in a lot of games in my career, but this was by far the most difficult day. It really was."

Cassius, who understandably was not made available to the media after the game, is the eldest of three sons of Reggie and Wendi Winston. “Cassius, his brothers are the world to him,” Izzo added. “I’ve never seen a kid over my years that was as close with his brothers.”

Zachary, the Detroit family’s middle son, played basketball at Albion, about an hour’s drive south of East Lansing, along with their youngest, freshman Khy.

Only last week, Zachary, a 6-foot-2 guard, had been cleared to play again after recovering from an injury and he had three points, two assists and two steals in Albion’s 71-52 loss to Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio. Saturday evening, an Amtrak spokesperson told Freep.com that the company was told that the train, the 355 Wolverine bound for Chicago, come “into contact with a person on the track” at 8:41 p.m.

“As a community, our hearts are broken today as we share the news of the passing of one of our students, Zachary Winston,” Albion College president Mauri Ditzler said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “Zach was a finance major, a student in the Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management, and member of the Albion College men’s basketball team. Beyond that, he was an extremely charismatic young man with an infectious smile. Zach was a recognized leader who was well known across every facet of our campus, He was a fantastic student with a world of potential before him. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.”

The three Winstons were a hoops fixture in the state, playing in the Moneyball Pro-Am league in the Lansing area the past two summers. “I’m just sick” at the news, Pat Donnelly, who coached Zachary at University of Detroit Jesuit High, told the Freep. “It’s just devastating. The nicest kid. I’m not a real emotional guy, but at 5 o’clock this morning, I just broke down in tears.”

Like others, Donnelly wondered what caused Zachary to end his life.

“I just can’t picture it. That family is so tight, they didn’t do anything without each other,” Donnelly said. “He was the same Zach, all smiles, just a happy kid. Obviously, he was dealing with some things he didn’t put outward.”

