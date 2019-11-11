“You people love — you, that come here, whatever it is — you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey,” Cherry said. “At least you could pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life, that you enjoy in Canada. ”

Cherry himself would not apologize for his comments, telling the Toronto Sun’s Joe Warmington that he’s “had my say.” But Rogers Sportsnet, which produces “Hockey Night in Canada,” issued a statement from president Bart Yabsley on Sunday morning condemning Cherry’s comments.

Ron MacLean, Cherry’s longtime broadcast partner, also apologized for not pushing back on Cherry’s remarks.

“Don Cherry made remarks which were hurtful, discriminatory, which were flat-out wrong,” MacLean said. “I sat there, did not catch it, did not respond. ... Last night was a really great lesson for Don and me. We were wrong and I sincerely apologize. I wanted to thank you for calling me and Don on that last night. ”

A hashtag, #firedoncherry, has popped up on Twitter, with many users calling on Cherry to be fired. Canadian Forces in the United States, a verified account of the Canadian Armed Forces, tweeted out photos of minorities who served in the military.

They fought to fight for Canada.



They fought for the chance to give their lives for Canada.



They fought for your right to choose.



They are Us. 🇨🇦#LestWeForget | #RemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/29Sjz3FQ9N — Canadian Forces in 🇺🇸 (@CAFinUS) November 10, 2019

Cherry, a former professional player and NHL coach, has long been known for his outlandish and controversial comments on “Hockey Night in Canada.” He has been known to favor English-speaking, Canadian-born hockey players over those from Europe or Quebec, whom he considers soft, and has spoken out about Canada’s lack of support for the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and his disbelief in the existence of climate change. Cherry has called people who ride bicycles “Pinkos” and the NHL’s concussion spotters “dum dums,” and considers a concussion lawsuit filed by NHL players against the league as a “money grab. ”

Even so, those comments have done nothing to derail a broadcasting career that began in 1981. That could change after Cherry’s latest comments, however. Ken Campbell of the Hockey News wrote Monday that “sentiments among Rogers staffers is that there will be a lot of talk about moving on from Cherry this week. ”

