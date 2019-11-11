Case Keenum, who has started the majority of Washington’s games this season, will be the team’s second-string quarterback. Colt McCoy will remain the third-stringer.

There was a hesitancy from Callahan to name a starter last week before the team took its bye, as he insisted there was a need to evaluate the quarterbacks during the break. Haskins turned out an average performance in his start against Buffalo, throwing for 144 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, as the team employed a conservative game plan. He was sacked four times during the loss.

Callahan had previously been adamant that his focus was on winning games, not worrying about the future during the team’s disappointing start to the season, and he said that Keenum had given the team the best chance to win. Now, with Haskins installed as the starter, the 1-8 Redskins will get the chance to see what they have in the 15th overall pick of the 2019 draft.

This story will be updated.

AD