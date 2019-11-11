“Rui [Hachimura] at the elbow,” Coach Scott Brooks announced. “Who wants to stop him?”

At various points during Sunday’s practice, the Wizards used this method of one-on-one basketball: just one player trying to score against a teammate determined not to be embarrassed in front of the whole team.

AD

It wasn’t the first time this season Brooks has halted practice to hold an impromptu Thunderdome. And judging by the Wizards’ recent defensive performances, it won’t be the last.

AD

“It’s not a secret: We have to be better defensively,” Brooks said. “We have a good group of guys that want to be good defenders, but it takes time.”

It’s still early in the 82-game schedule, but the Wizards have displayed poor habits on defense. Washington entered Sunday’s NBA schedule ranked 28th of 30 teams in defensive rating (112.7), which measures how many points a team allows in 100 possessions.

There have been bright spots, such as the Wizards limiting corner three-pointers — opponents shoot only 31.8 percent from the left side and 38.1 from the right, according to statistics from NBA.com. However, they still allow opponents to convert with 45.9 percent efficiency in the paint, which ranked second worst.

AD

“It’s like that old cartoon,” Brooks said, “You plug one hole, the water comes out of another spot. You plug that one, and it comes out [elsewhere]. That’s what we have to do right now. That’s why we don’t panic and it’s teaching mode. They have to be able to understand every day we’re going to come in and work on the things that we need to work on. We have to build that foundation.”

AD

Even though the season has entered its third week, that foundation appears shaky — which is why Brooks spent Sunday forcing several players to get a stop on command.

After calling on Hachimura, the first-year player grabbed the ball near the top of the free throw line, and center Thomas Bryant stepped up to play defense. Hachimura was allowed only two dribbles and decided to go inside, but Bryant deflected his shot at the rim. Bryant spared the rookie from trash talk as Hachimura returned to his spot, ready for the next one-on-one contestant.

AD

“Get some, Troy,” guard Bradley Beal commanded from the sideline, prompting second-year player Troy Brown Jr. to meet Hachimura at the elbow.

Brown had several moments in the defensive spotlight; Brooks earlier had chosen him to get three consecutive stops. Center Moritz Wagner also was selected by Brooks to take the challenge.

AD

“I just feel like Coach is trying to call me and Mo out at that point, for us to get stops,” Brown said. “It can be anybody, but I think it’s more of a pride thing, and Coach wants to see who’s going to take the initiative and guard."

Wagner, who has struggled to stay on the floor because of foul trouble, didn’t mind the pressure of being a solo defender in front of his teammates. He’s used to the attention — especially the referee’s glare — being on him as the last line of defense.

AD

“When you’re out here and you play in front of people, there’s always eyes on you,” said Wagner, who was tied for 18th in the league with 31 personal fouls. “Fast-[expletive] guards come off the ball screen and jump into me. People’s eyes are on me, and I don’t really care. I want to stop that man in that situation.”

AD

Outside of practice, when the pressure mounts and there’s more at stake than getting scored on by a teammate, the Wizards must build better defensive habits. Without them, they will continue to get called out — by the relentless scorers of the NBA.

“We can’t give up 70 points in the first half, especially at home,” Wagner said. “You got to come out with a mentality to protect home court. I think we all got to look ourselves in the mirror and take that very seriously, because I do think it’s a problem.”

AD

Read more:

AD