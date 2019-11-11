The toughest replacements will, of course, be Rodgers and Wilson, but there is a passer available on the waiver wire who can step in for at least a week while also providing some injury insurance down the road.

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Available in 72 percent of fantasy leagues)

Foles was activated off injured reserve and is expected to start at quarterback for the Jaguars in Week 11, ending Minshew Mania. The 2017 Super Bowl MVP has the benefit of a solid cast — DJ Chark is an outstanding receiver and Leonard Fournette will provide support in the running game — and a soft schedule over the next three games: road meetings with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans and a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Foles’s next opponent, the Colts, are the toughest of the three but they are allowing a nice catch rate this season (69 percent, compared to 65 percent for the league average) and an above-average opposing passer rating, too.

Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons (Available in 98 percent of fantasy leagues)

The Falcons lost Ito Smith and then Devonta Freeman, giving Hill a starring role in the offense against the Saints. He did not disappoint. The third-year pro carried the ball 20 times for 61 yards and added a 10-yard touchdown reception in Atlanta’s upset win.

Next up for the Falcons is the Carolina Panthers, owners of just the 22nd best rush defense in the NFL, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants (Available in 84 percent of fantasy leagues)

The fifth-round rookie had the best game of his pro career on Sunday, leading the Giants in targets (14), receptions (10) and receiving yards (121) plus scoring a pair of touchdowns against the Jets.

The Giants have a Week 11 bye, but with three of Slayton’s last six games producing at least 50 yards and at least one touchdown, he is worth stashing for later in the season.

O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Available in 48 percent of fantasy leagues)

Is it finally safe to trust Howard as a fantasy-viable tight end? It sure looks that way. He hauled in four of seven targets for 47 yards and a touchdown on Sunday and teammate Cameron Brate (zero targets) no longer appears to be a threat to his workload.

