Baseball’s awards week gets underway Monday with what should be a pair of landslide victories for rookie of the year, with either or both of Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Álvarez in the American League and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in the National League possibly winning unanimously.

Both have impeccable credentials — Álvarez’s 1.067 OPS (on-base plus slugging) in 2019 was the highest in history by a rookie (minimum 350 plate appearances), and Alonso’s 53 homers broke Aaron Judge’s 2017 major league record for rookies — and minimal competition in their respective leagues.

Later in the week, the races for manager of the year (Tuesday), Cy Young Award (Wednesday) and most valuable player (Thursday) should bring more drama. Voting was performed by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in each big league market, with all balloting completed before the start of the postseason.

Here are the finalists for each award and our predictions.

Rookies of the year

Announced Monday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. The Post’s predicted winners are marked with an asterisk (*).

NL finalists:

  • Pete Alonso, New York Mets *
  • Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves
  • Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres

AL finalists:

  • Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros *
  • Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
  • John Means, Baltimore Orioles

Managers of the year

Announced Tuesday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. The Post’s predicted winners are marked with an asterisk (*).

NL finalists:

  • Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers *
  • Mike Schildt, St. Louis Cardinals
  • Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves

AL finalists:

  • Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins
  • Aaron Boone, New York Yankees *
  • Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Cy Young Awards

Announced Wednesday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. The Post’s predicted winners are marked with an asterisk (*).

NL finalists:

  • Jacob deGrom, New York Mets *
  • Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

AL finalists:

  • Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros
  • Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays
  • Justin Verlander, Houston Astros *

MVPs

Announced Thursday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. The Post’s predicted winners are marked with an asterisk (*).

NL finalists:

  • Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers *
  • Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals
  • Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

AL finalists:

  • Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
  • Marcus Semien, Oakland Athletics
  • Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels *

