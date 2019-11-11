Later in the week, the races for manager of the year (Tuesday), Cy Young Award (Wednesday) and most valuable player (Thursday) should bring more drama. Voting was performed by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in each big league market, with all balloting completed before the start of the postseason.
Here are the finalists for each award and our predictions.
Rookies of the year
Announced Monday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. The Post’s predicted winners are marked with an asterisk (*).
NL finalists:
- Pete Alonso, New York Mets *
- Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves
- Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres
AL finalists:
- Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros *
- Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
- John Means, Baltimore Orioles
Managers of the year
Announced Tuesday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. The Post’s predicted winners are marked with an asterisk (*).
NL finalists:
- Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers *
- Mike Schildt, St. Louis Cardinals
- Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves
AL finalists:
- Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins
- Aaron Boone, New York Yankees *
- Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays
Cy Young Awards
Announced Wednesday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. The Post’s predicted winners are marked with an asterisk (*).
NL finalists:
- Jacob deGrom, New York Mets *
- Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
AL finalists:
- Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros
- Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays
- Justin Verlander, Houston Astros *
MVPs
Announced Thursday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. The Post’s predicted winners are marked with an asterisk (*).
NL finalists:
- Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers *
- Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals
- Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
AL finalists:
- Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
- Marcus Semien, Oakland Athletics
- Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels *
