Later in the week, the races for manager of the year (Tuesday), Cy Young Award (Wednesday) and most valuable player (Thursday) should bring more drama. Voting was performed by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in each big league market, with all balloting completed before the start of the postseason.

Here are the finalists for each award and our predictions.

Rookies of the year

Announced Monday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. The Post’s predicted winners are marked with an asterisk (*).

NL finalists:

Pete Alonso, New York Mets *

Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves

Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres

AL finalists:

Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros *

Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

John Means, Baltimore Orioles

Managers of the year

Announced Tuesday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. The Post’s predicted winners are marked with an asterisk (*).

NL finalists:

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers *

Mike Schildt, St. Louis Cardinals

Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves

AL finalists:

Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins

Aaron Boone, New York Yankees *

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Cy Young Awards

Announced Wednesday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. The Post’s predicted winners are marked with an asterisk (*).

NL finalists:

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets *

Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

AL finalists:

Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros

Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros *

MVPs

Announced Thursday at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. The Post’s predicted winners are marked with an asterisk (*).

NL finalists:

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers *

Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

AL finalists:

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Marcus Semien, Oakland Athletics

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels *

