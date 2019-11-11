Now, after winning the World Series, there is no shortage of questions for the Nationals to address. Their pace just promises to be much steadier.

The GM meetings began at the Omni Resorts in Scottsdale on Monday. The Nationals, just 12 days removed from a title, landed here with holes to fill at catcher, first base, second, maybe third, maybe in their rotation, and definitely with their bench and bullpen. Rizzo ripped through a similar situation a year ago, acquiring those two relievers, then bringing in Kurt Suzuki, Yan Gomes, Patrick Corbin, Matt Adams and Aníbal Sánchez, in that order, before December was through. But with internal decisions to sort out — the most pressing centered on Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon — the Nationals’ plans are tethered to retaining some of the best available players, or using an influx of money to replace them.

If they bring back Strasburg, they would only explore depth additions to their starting staff. If they don’t, they could jump into discussions for front-line pitchers such as Gerrit Cole or Zack Wheeler. Discussions with Strasburg are expected to move faster than other stars. He opted out of the remaining four years and $100 million on his contract on Nov. 2. He is interested in staying with Washington, according to those close to him, but the baseline price could be the seven-year, $210 million deal that Max Scherzer signed with the Nationals in January 2015.

Strasburg, 31, is coming off a career year that ended with a World Series MVP award. His agent, Scott Boras, represents Scherzer and helped construct that contract four years ago. Boras will be in Scottsdale for the meetings. But he has someone stationed with Strasburg, near his offseason home outside Washington, in case talks gain traction in the near future. There are a lot of clubs that need starting pitching, including two — the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres — near Strasburg’s hometown of San Diego. The Nationals have already begun negotiating a new deal. Their interest is sky high. They know that everyone else’s is, as well.

If they bring back Rendon, they could shift their priorities to lower-cost additions at catcher, first base and possibly second, depending on what they envision with top prospect Carter Kieboom. But if they don’t, it could lead them into exploring third baseman Josh Donaldson as a shorter-term option. Or Yasmani Grandal, the top catcher on the market, could make sense since the Nationals declined a $9 million club option for Yan Gomes. The offense will bring back centerpieces in Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Victor Robles, but would need to act swiftly if Rendon falls out of their blueprint. Losing him and Bryce Harper in back-to-back winters cannot be addressed without spending.

Rendon and the Nationals traded proposals throughout this past season, but none were able to keep him from testing the open market. Washington’s latest offer was for seven years and between $210 and $215 million in early September. Boras, Rendon’s agent, countered and the Nationals did not accept the terms. That Boras was still negotiating then, less than two months before the start of free agency, indicates that Rendon remains interested in returning. But those negotiations also showed that the sides are still far apart.

And the hang-ups for the Nationals don’t end with Strasburg and Rendon. Ryan Zimmerman is a free agent and willing to come back on a cheap deal. Gomes, Howie Kendrick, Daniel Hudson, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Brian Dozier, Fernando Rodney and Gerardo Parra were on the World Series roster before becoming free agents.

The Nationals can’t keep all the players that led them to championship. They may cut a large handful of them loose. But that those decisions will shape their plans, and dictate what they do and don’t need in the coming weeks, is why this offseason will inch into gear. Re-signing Strasburg or Rendon, or both, would greatly alter Washington’s financial planning. Zimmerman could fill one of two openings at first base. Kendrick could fill the other, and pad the bench, if the Nationals want to compete with the American League teams that will court the NLCS MVP as a designated hitter. Cabrera could provide a utility infielder and a pinch-hitter from both sides of the plate. Hudson could kick-start the construction of a bullpen for 2020.

But Rizzo will have to balance nostalgia with practicality. He’ll have to attack his to-do list, another lengthy one, with any number of contingencies. And because of that, because of all the Nationals don’t know, he will have to slow down.

