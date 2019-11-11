In the 79th minute, sophomore Victoria Tran (Clarksville, Md.) whipped in a shot after falling down as top-seeded Navy (16-2-3) won its fourth league championship.

“This team is very special,” Coach Carin Gabarra said after a 13th consecutive match decided by one goal or ending in a draw. “No matter the opponent or problem that we had to solve this season, this team always found ways to answer it, find ways to score goals and get the job done. This team is mentally tough. They are all very close.”

The 64-team NCAA pairings will be unveiled Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Virginia, Georgetown, George Washington, Howard and James Madison were not as fortunate.

>> At the ACC final in Cary, N.C., Alessia Russo scored 12 minutes into extra time as top-seeded North Carolina defeated top-ranked Virginia, 2-1, stopping the Cavaliers’ unbeaten streak at 19.

While the Tar Heels (19-1-1) clinched an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament, the Cavaliers (16-1-3) will expect to receive an at-large bid and one of the top seeds.

“There’s not much separating these two teams and I think the winners were the fans who got to see a very hard and well-played game," Virginia Coach Steve Swanson said. "We are looking forward to the rest of the postseason and I am confident we will take this experience and use it to our advantage.”

Swanson does have an injury concern heading into the national event: Standout goalkeeper Laurel Ivory left Sunday’s match in the 85th minute with an apparent head injury after a frightening collision with a UNC player. Michaela Moran is the primary back-up.

>> At the Big East final in Omaha, second-seeded Georgetown (13-4-3) conceded two first-half goals and lost to top-seeded Xavier, 2-0. The Hoyas are expected to receive an at-large bid.

>> At the Atlantic 10 final in St. Louis, second-seeded George Washington allowed three goals in the first 18 minutes and fell to the host Billikens, 3-1. The Colonials (14-3-4) had been picked to finish ninth in the conference, yet advanced to the title game for the first time since 1997.

>> At the Southwestern Athletic Conference final outside Houston, top-seeded Howard (14-4-0) lost to host Prairie View A&M, 1-0.

>> At the Colonial Athletic Association final on Long Island, sixth-seeded James Madison’s surprising run ended with a 5-1 setback against top-seeded Hofstra, which extended its unbeaten streak to 15 and claimed a third consecutive title. The Dukes finished 9-12-1.

On the men’s side ...

Virginia advanced to the ACC semifinals with a 2-1 victory over visiting Syracuse. Joe Bell (penalty kick) and Nathaniel Crofts scored inside 18 minutes as the second-seeded Cavaliers (15-1-1) won their fourth straight and earned a Wednesday afternoon meeting in Charlottesville against third-seeded Wake Forest (13-3-2).

2-0 HOOS!!! Nathaniel Crofts punches in his fourth goal of the year on a pass from Daryl Dike in the 18th minute!#GoHoos | #ACCMSoccer pic.twitter.com/99A4aCGLVm — Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) November 10, 2019

In the other ACC semifinal, top-seeded Clemson (15-1-1) will host fourth-seeded Pittsburgh (9-6-2). The final is Sunday in Cary, N.C.

>> Maryland, the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten tournament, defeated fourth-seeded Northwestern, 1-0, on Eli Crognale’s penalty kick in the 71st minute.

The semifinals and final will take place at Ludwig Field in College Park. The Terrapins (10-6-3) will meet top-seeded Indiana (13-2-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. -- four weeks after Maryland routed the visiting Hoosiers, 3-0.

The other semifinal will feature second-seeded Penn State (12-2-3) and third-seeded Michigan (10-4-4). The final is Sunday at 2 p.m.

>> James Madison (10-6-3) earned a place in the CAA final by defeating Hofstra on penalty kicks, 4-3, after a 1-1 draw in which both teams scored in the first half. The defending league champions will visit top-seeded UNC Wilmington (12-4-2) on Saturday.

>> Third-seeded Navy (12-4-1) was eliminated in the Patriot League quarterfinals, losing at home to Bucknell, 2-0. ... Seventh-seeded George Mason (4-12-2) squandered a two-goal lead, allowed a 90th-minute equalizer and lost at Virginia Commonwealth on penalty kicks, 4-3, after a 2-2 draw in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals.

In Division III, Catholic University won the Landmark Conference title for the fourth time in 13 years, defeating visiting Elizabethtown, 2-0. Ryan Kennedy and Nelson Zimmerman scored in each half respectively for the Cardinals (18-2-1), who will await the NCAA pairings Monday at 1:30 p.m.

