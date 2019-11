President Trump was cheered by Alabama’s fans at Saturday’s football game against LSU , but his presence seemingly was not welcomed by former Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram, who accused the president of bringing some “bad swacky” with him to the game.

I’m blaming Trump for this one. Soon as they showed him at game we had that bad swacky!!

It’s unclear what exactly Ingram means by “swacky” — Urban Dictionary was no help — but it’s safe to assume that the Baltimore Ravens running back considered Trump something of a jinx on the Crimson Tide. And Alabama indeed started off slowly, giving up 33 first-half points before making things more competitive in the final two quarters.