The schedule toughens considerably from this point onward for the 49ers, who face the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints in a rugged three-game stretch beginning later this month. Are the Niners a viable Super Bowl team? It’s about time to begin finding out.

They’ve been superb so far, led by the league’s top-ranked defense (based on yards allowed). The 49ers are ranked first in the NFL in pass defense and second in scoring defense. Their one weakness on defense, relatively speaking, is that they are ranked 14th in the league against the run. The defensive front is outstanding and the Seahawks must try to slow down a pass rush that is led by rookie Nick Bosa, who has seven sacks. The 49ers must deal, however, with the absence of linebacker Kwon Alexander, lost to a season-ending torn pectoral muscle.

Seahawks at 49ers

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Yahoo Sports

The 49ers are ranked second in the league in rushing offense and third in scoring offense. The passing game has been helped by the arrival of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, obtained in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is coming off a 317-yard, four-touchdown passing performance in a triumph at Arizona on Halloween. That made for a mini-bye for the 49ers, who haven’t played since then. If Garoppolo continues to play like a true franchise quarterback, the Niners will be the team to beat in the NFC.

Tight end George Kittle and kicker Robbie Gould didn’t practice Saturday and are listed as doubtful on the injury report, Kittle with knee and ankle injuries and Gould with a quadriceps injury. If Gould is on the inactive list, he would be replaced by just-signed kicker Chase McLaughlin. The loss of Kittle would be significant, since he is Garoppolo’s pass-catching security blanket.

The Seahawks have struggled, uncharacteristically, on defense. They’re ranked 29th in the league against the pass. They’re 25th in total defense and 23rd in scoring defense. So the offense will have to lead the way, and it has been very good. The Seahawks are in the NFL’s top 10 in rushing offense, passing offense, total offense and scoring offense.

Quarterback Russell Wilson is a top league MVP contender with 22 touchdown passes, only one interception and an NFL-best passer rating of 118.2. Wilson could have wide receiver Josh Gordon, claimed by the Seahawks off waivers after he was released by the New England Patriots off their injured reserve list, available to help him, if Coach Pete Carroll decides to make Gordon active on game night.

