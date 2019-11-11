AD

“I cannot get penalties. I am sorry. There is no need to ask me about it because I know I am an absolute liability when it comes to penalties.”

Was it as bad as Lewan thought it was? Well, he was flagged three times (for unnecessary roughness and holding on consecutive plays) for 24 lost yards in the second half, a fact that might have been overshadowed by the giddy 35-32 come-from-behind victory had Lewan not called himself out. Over the past five games, Lewan, the sixth-year lineman out of Michigan, has been flagged a team-leading nine times for 69 lost yards. And he’s only played in the past six games for the 5-5 Titans.

“I take full responsibility for this. I will work on it,” he continued. “I might even go practice not doing penalties in this bye week. I will do my absolute best to work on it. I won’t even hold my wife’s hand this whole entire bye week because I don’t want to get called for holding.”

